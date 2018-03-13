Food

Minibar Loses Its Head Chef

Joshua Hermias, who helmed José Andrés' avant-garde dining experience, says he's moved on.
Minibar. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Minibar’s head chef has left the bright-white building—and we’re not talking about José Andrés. Joshua Hermias, who’s lead the avant-garde kitchen and its 30-odd course menus since 2015, announced his departure via Instagram.

Hermias came to the Andrés’ empire as a career changer, having worked as an analyst and as an economic development director for the Georgetown BID. During his time at Minibar—now one of the most expensive and exclusive dining experiences in DC, with only 24 seats a night—he helped earn the restaurant two Michelin stars and high marks among local critics.

No word yet on Hermias’ next move. His departure comes on the heels of Andrés opening Somni, a Minibar-esque tasting room in Los Angles helmed by Aitor Zabala, another Minibar alum.

We’ve reached out to Hermias and ThinkFoodGroup and will provide updates when available.

