Minibar Loses Its Head Chef

Minibar’s head chef has left the bright-white building—and we’re not talking about José Andrés. Joshua Hermias, who’s lead the avant-garde kitchen and its 30-odd course menus since 2015, announced his departure via Instagram.
After just over four years, I have decided to move on from minibar! Spending two years at the helm, celebrating as we gained two Michelin stars and then kept them, and watching the team get ever more hungry for more challenges has been an honor and opportunity that I will remember always. Best of luck to @memoriesofagourmand @mariagji @rubengarciachef @luke.feltz and especially @jlfhernandez — onward chefs! Thank you @chefjoseandres for all you have taught.
Hermias came to the Andrés’ empire as a career changer, having worked as an analyst and as an economic development director for the Georgetown BID. During his time at Minibar—now one of the most expensive and exclusive dining experiences in DC, with only 24 seats a night—he helped earn the restaurant two Michelin stars and high marks among local critics.
No word yet on Hermias’ next move. His departure comes on the heels of Andrés opening Somni, a Minibar-esque tasting room in Los Angles helmed by Aitor Zabala, another Minibar alum.
We’ve reached out to Hermias and ThinkFoodGroup and will provide updates when available.