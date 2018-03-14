News

“Louder Than Guns”: DC Kids Walk Out of School

On #NationalWalkoutDay, students protested in front of the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Capitol.
Written by | Photographed by Evy Mages | Published on
“Louder Than Guns”: DC Kids Walk Out of School

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Students at #NationalWalkoutDay DC

Evy Mages

