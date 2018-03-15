Four Things Locals Get Out of the Line Hotel

Adams Morgan residents watched for years as the former First Church of Christ, Scientist, at Euclid Street and Columbia Road was slowly transformed into the Line DC. After more than four years of construction, it finally opened in January. The neighborhood isn’t exactly known as a tourist destination, but that might change with the arrival of a hip, millennial-minded hotel. Still, there’s plenty for locals to enjoy, too.

1. A Place to Work

You can take your laptop to one of the hectic cafes on 18th Street and brawl for the last power outlet. Or you can grab a beverage and a snack at the Cup We All Race 4, the Line’s clumsily named but pleasantly serviceable coffee bar, then head to one of the long tables in the bright, airy, and—for now—less crowded lobby.

2. Podcasts

It’s hard to miss the recording studio in the lobby. That’s where Full Service Radio, a podcast production company, tapes a series of programs that launched with the hotel’s opening. Many programs feature interviews with DC locals; others are hosted by DC Public Library, Morgan H. West of @acreativedc Instagram fame, and chefs Erik Bruner-Yang and Spike Gjerde, who run the Line’s restaurants. Guest rooms come with a 24-7 live stream, though all the shows are available on more typical podcasting platforms such as iTunes.

3. A Sophisticated AdMo Bar

Closing down a place on 18th Street can be fun. But if you’re not one for getting rowdy until 2 or 3 am, the bars on either end of Bruner-Yang’s Brothers and Sisters restaurant offer a more grown-up alternative, with a cocktail menu that includes hotel-bar classics such as a Paris Ritz–level sidecar and original concoctions featuring a deep library of globally sourced ingredients.

4. Dogs!

The Line’s pet-friendly policy extends to paying guests’ and lobby visitors’ four-legged companions alike. So if you’re looking for a stylish place to bring your dog—and not have to leave him or her tied up outside—this is your spot.

This article appears in the March 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Benjamin Freed Staff Writer Benjamin Freed joined Washingtonian in August 2013 and covers politics, business, and media. He was previously the editor of DCist and has also written for Washington City Paper, the New York Times, the New Republic, Slate, and BuzzFeed. He lives in Adams Morgan.