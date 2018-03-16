April 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. It may be raw or cooked

5. Keeping away from

12. Take your wedding vows again, e.g.

20. The entire gamut

21. He had a Blue Period

22. Hoped-for share value

23. Come hell or high water

25. Tobacco smoke flows through it

26. Walk casually

27. Quiet room

28. Alternative to an MRI

30. Makes more tolerable

32. Classic soda

34. Thrill

39. Expedition in East Africa

42. They’re always home

46. Word after Reagan or Obama

47. Loud weather, for short

50. ___ of Wight County, Va.

51. Gasp for oxygen

52. Napoleon Dynamite’s crush

53. Hurry out of there

54. Paint-thinner component

57. 2012 Olympics organizer Sebastian

58. Ocean City’s ocean (abbr.)

59. Sweethearts

61. New England college town often seen in crossword puzzles

63. Aries, astrologically

65. Inn parts

67. Holder of much power in DC in recent years

68. Stand for a portrait

69. “24K Magic” singer

72. Ambassador Haley

76. Studio with belts

78. “What have ___?”

79. Chaos

80. Captain Ahab, e.g.

85. Edberg who won Wimbledon in 1988 and 1990

87. Before

88. Part of military addresses

89. Caught a glimpse of

91. Out in the open

92. Clinton aide Magaziner

93. Song for one

95. Victim of fratricide

96. Polar explorer Shackleton

98. Photographer Goldin

99. Larry Hogan’s predecessor

102. Most abnormal

105. The West Wing actor

106. Verbalized

107. George of Star Trek and Twitter

109. No southpaw

113. First word of MGM’s motto

114. Biblical song

118. Intensify, as one’s efforts

122. Words such as “kaboom” and “murmur”

126. Boss

127. Domain

128. King Kong actress

129. Like some GPAs

130. ___ market

131. DC neighborhood found in each of the seven theme entries

Down

1. Priest of the Washington Post

2. It’s dangerous to split

3. Final resting place

4. Common shrub

5. Brand that tells you if you’re expecting

6. ___ France

7. Field units

8. Break of day

9. “Black-___”

10. “No Such Agency”

11. “Understood”

12. Tears

13. Highly memorable

14. Club in a Barry Manilow song

15. First game of the season

16. ___ Claus (North Pole resident)

17. Harvard rival

18. Surface for the Caps

19. President pro ___ (Orrin Hatch, currently)

24. Eye drop

29. Less of a mess

31. Cheers or Mom

32. Winter Olympics powerhouse (abbr.)

33. Ryan’s La La Land costar

35. Backtalk

36. Countertop counters, in China

37. Mortise and ___ joint

38. First name at the cosmetics counter

39. Put under

40. Soulful Franklin

41. They end with morals

42. “I mean the other guy/gal”

43. What a colon may mean, in ratios

44. Copied people

45. Highest male singing voice

48. Kid, half the time

49. “___ is human”

53. Haifa hellos

55. Carl Sagan book

56. Widely esteemed

60. Delightful

62. Corrosive substance

64. Second shot

66. The ___ Squad

69. One of the closest living relatives to humans

70. Shakespeare title role

71. Superman portrayer’s surname

73. “Eine ___ Nachtmusik”

74. Alex of Webster and the NFL

75. “Just to clarify . . .”

77. Mothra’s country

79. Composer who pioneered the field of ethnomusicology

80. Superior women

81. Rumored 2020 candidate

82. Black, in Quebec

83. Object

84. “Finally!”

86. Moroccan city

90. Adams Morgan’s So’s Your Mom, e.g.

94. Snacked on

97. Color in DC’s flag

100. Sudden arrival

101. “Stop criticizing me all the time!”

103. Sparrow’s portrayer

104. Give up claim to

107. Commerce between nations

108. John Jacob ___ IV (prominent victim of the Titanic disaster)

110. “Yeah, tell me another one!”

111. Joy

112. Group of goats

113. Radio switch

115. Prefix with Mexico

116. He played Oskar in 1993

117. Tulum builder

118. Line of seats

119. Night before a big day

120. Opus ___

121. Domain-name ending, often

123. Long of movies

124. Adverb with an apostrophe

125. Chants from a yogi