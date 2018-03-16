April 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. It may be raw or cooked
5. Keeping away from
12. Take your wedding vows again, e.g.
20. The entire gamut
21. He had a Blue Period
22. Hoped-for share value
23. Come hell or high water
25. Tobacco smoke flows through it
26. Walk casually
27. Quiet room
28. Alternative to an MRI
30. Makes more tolerable
32. Classic soda
34. Thrill
39. Expedition in East Africa
42. They’re always home
46. Word after Reagan or Obama
47. Loud weather, for short
50. ___ of Wight County, Va.
51. Gasp for oxygen
52. Napoleon Dynamite’s crush
53. Hurry out of there
54. Paint-thinner component
57. 2012 Olympics organizer Sebastian
58. Ocean City’s ocean (abbr.)
59. Sweethearts
61. New England college town often seen in crossword puzzles
63. Aries, astrologically
65. Inn parts
67. Holder of much power in DC in recent years
68. Stand for a portrait
69. “24K Magic” singer
72. Ambassador Haley
76. Studio with belts
78. “What have ___?”
79. Chaos
80. Captain Ahab, e.g.
85. Edberg who won Wimbledon in 1988 and 1990
87. Before
88. Part of military addresses
89. Caught a glimpse of
91. Out in the open
92. Clinton aide Magaziner
93. Song for one
95. Victim of fratricide
96. Polar explorer Shackleton
98. Photographer Goldin
99. Larry Hogan’s predecessor
102. Most abnormal
105. The West Wing actor
106. Verbalized
107. George of Star Trek and Twitter
109. No southpaw
113. First word of MGM’s motto
114. Biblical song
118. Intensify, as one’s efforts
122. Words such as “kaboom” and “murmur”
126. Boss
127. Domain
128. King Kong actress
129. Like some GPAs
130. ___ market
131. DC neighborhood found in each of the seven theme entries
Down
1. Priest of the Washington Post
2. It’s dangerous to split
3. Final resting place
4. Common shrub
5. Brand that tells you if you’re expecting
6. ___ France
7. Field units
8. Break of day
9. “Black-___”
10. “No Such Agency”
11. “Understood”
12. Tears
13. Highly memorable
14. Club in a Barry Manilow song
15. First game of the season
16. ___ Claus (North Pole resident)
17. Harvard rival
18. Surface for the Caps
19. President pro ___ (Orrin Hatch, currently)
24. Eye drop
29. Less of a mess
31. Cheers or Mom
32. Winter Olympics powerhouse (abbr.)
33. Ryan’s La La Land costar
35. Backtalk
36. Countertop counters, in China
37. Mortise and ___ joint
38. First name at the cosmetics counter
39. Put under
40. Soulful Franklin
41. They end with morals
42. “I mean the other guy/gal”
43. What a colon may mean, in ratios
44. Copied people
45. Highest male singing voice
48. Kid, half the time
49. “___ is human”
53. Haifa hellos
55. Carl Sagan book
56. Widely esteemed
60. Delightful
62. Corrosive substance
64. Second shot
66. The ___ Squad
69. One of the closest living relatives to humans
70. Shakespeare title role
71. Superman portrayer’s surname
73. “Eine ___ Nachtmusik”
74. Alex of Webster and the NFL
75. “Just to clarify . . .”
77. Mothra’s country
79. Composer who pioneered the field of ethnomusicology
80. Superior women
81. Rumored 2020 candidate
82. Black, in Quebec
83. Object
84. “Finally!”
86. Moroccan city
90. Adams Morgan’s So’s Your Mom, e.g.
94. Snacked on
97. Color in DC’s flag
100. Sudden arrival
101. “Stop criticizing me all the time!”
103. Sparrow’s portrayer
104. Give up claim to
107. Commerce between nations
108. John Jacob ___ IV (prominent victim of the Titanic disaster)
110. “Yeah, tell me another one!”
111. Joy
112. Group of goats
113. Radio switch
115. Prefix with Mexico
116. He played Oskar in 1993
117. Tulum builder
118. Line of seats
119. Night before a big day
120. Opus ___
121. Domain-name ending, often
123. Long of movies
124. Adverb with an apostrophe
125. Chants from a yogi