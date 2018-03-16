Food

12 Great Irish Pubs for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

Skip the green beer and knock back at pint at these authentic Irish bars.
Written by | Published on
Martin's Tavern in Georgetown celebrates St. Patrick's Day. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

There are two kinds of bars on St. Patrick’s Day: the places that throw a leprechaun on the door and pour green beer for the day, and the real pubs that celebrate with live music, dancing, and traditional Irish food and drink. We’ll celebrate at the latter on Saturday–see a full lineup below.

Kirwan’s on the Wharf and Samuel Beckett’s 

749 Wharf St., SW; 2800 South Randolph St., Arlington

Owner and Tipperary native Mark Kirwan is behind these two authentically Irish gastropubs. For the new Wharf location, he even brought in Irish carpenters to construct the waterfront space with materials from the Emerald Isle. St. Patrick’s Day brings a full week of events, and you’ll always find from-scratch dishes like a stellar Shepard’s pie made with braised lamb or a creamy Dublin coddle (Kirwan’s) or Howth fish cakes (Beckett’s). 

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub

713 King St., Alexandria

Old Town is home to a large Irish-American community and several pubs, and this stalwart is among the best. Listen to live music nightly, or sip a stout alongside bangers and mash. On St. Parick’s Day, doors open at 8 AM (no cover) with live music and Irish dancing all day. On Sunday, catch the Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Parade and then head over at 10 AM for more festivities. 

Kitty O’Shea’s

4624 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This unassuming upper Northwest pub is one of the few places that regularly serves a traditional Irish breakfast all day, every day. Try the fry with two eggs, rashers, sausage, black and white puddings, beans, tomato, and toast. (Lighter eaters can order a half portion.)

The Dubliner, Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Irish pubs
Gavin Coleman and his father, Danny, in the Dubliner, a Capitol Hill institution for over 40 years. Photograph courtesy of the Dubliner.

The Dubliner

4 F St., NW

On any given afternoon, you can sip an Irish whiskey undisturbed at this family-owned Capitol Hill institution. By contrast, St. Patrick’s Day is a week-long affair with live music, whisky specials, and 44-cent Paddy’s Day pints from 9 to 10 AM. Make a day of it by hopping between this bar and neighbor Kelly’s Irish Times (below). 

Kelly’s Irish Times
14 F St., NW
This self-described “quaint, sometimes boisterous” pub near Union Station has served pints and an extensive selection of whiskeys for 40 years. St. Patrick’s Day brings thirsty crowds looking for no-frills fun.

Related
Why You Should Never Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

Martin’s Tavern

1264 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown’s historic pub marks its 85th anniversary this year, and is still run by the Martin family—originally Galway natives. Though the bar/restaurant has played host to several Presidents—the Kennedy “proposal booth” remains a fixture—the place is far from fussy and serves solid (not necessarily Irish) throwbacks like creamed chipped beef, monte cristo sandwiches, and weekday brunch.

The Irish Inn at Glen Echo

6119 Tulane Ave., Glen Echo, MD

The atmospheric inn is a great place to avoid green beer-chugging crowds and celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Patrons can sip Guinness at the bar, or try special St. Patrick’s Day lunch or prix-fixe dinner ($45 per person) with dishes like bangers and mash or beef stew.

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Irish pubs
The Irish Inn at Glen Echo.

The Limerick Pub

11301 Elkin St., Wheaton

Regulars can relax by the fire or play darts at this suburban pub. While there are plenty of traditional Irish dishes on the menu, the place also caters to the meatless crowd with vegan “bangers” and chips. On St. Paddy’s, doors open at 9 AM with live music all day.

The Old Brogue

760 Walker Rd., Great Falls

This is a traditional Irish spot for all seasons, equipped with a large patio for sipping Smithwick’s in summer and a live fireplace warming the room in winter. Comfort fare goes year-round with plenty of sausages, savory pies, and stews. Doors open at 10 AM on St. Patrick’s Day ($10 cover) with live music and specials all day long. 

McGinty’s Public House

911 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring

This gathering place in downtown Silver Spring comes from Irish-born owners, and the menu boasts a few less-common finds like an Irish “boxty” (potato and cheddar cake), Wexford lamb stew, and colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage). Though St. Paddy’s is a music-filled day, every Tuesday brings traditional Irish players to the pub.

Star & Shamrock beer and whiskey for St. Patrick's Day, Irish pubs
Star & Shamrock is all stocked up for St. Paddy’s. Photograph via Facebook

Star & Shamrock

1341 H St., NE

Washington’s only Judeo-Irish bar is far from your generic pub. Half Jewish deli (and home of Bullfrog Bagels), half Irish bar, it’s the kind of place you can get your pastrami and Powers fix. They also do it up for the holidays—Mac’Griddle breakfast shooter, anyone?

Ireland’s Four Courts 

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Irish-owned Arlington pub is a great spot for a pint by the fire in cold weather and regularly shows European football (aka soccer) matches or has live music for entertainment. Doors open at 8 AM on St. Paddy’s for an Irish brunch, followed by music all day and Irish food and drinks in a heated tent.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

More from Food

Please, Please Don’t Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

Please, Please Don’t Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Cherry Blossom Food and Drink Specials, Ranked From Tolerable to Terrible

Cherry Blossom Food and Drink Specials, Ranked From Tolerable to Terrible

Modern Israeli Restaurant Sababa Opens in Cleveland Park With Wallet-Friendly Share Plates

Modern Israeli Restaurant Sababa Opens in Cleveland Park With Wallet-Friendly Share Plates

Red Apron Butcher Launches a Meat Subscription Service

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Here Are the DC-Area Finalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards

Here Are the DC-Area Finalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards

Minibar Loses Its Head Chef (Updated)

Minibar Loses Its Head Chef (Updated)

Most Popular

Health

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Travel

Writer Andrew Sullivan On Why He’s Never Leaving Adams Morgan

News

How Long Will Amazon Need Those 50,000 HQ2 Employees?

Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 15-18): A Cherry Blossoms Exhibit, the Environmental Film Festival, and Irish Craft Beer

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington