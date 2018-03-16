Real Estate

The Three Best Open House This Weekend: 3/17-3/18

Arlington dream homes with gourmet kitchens and huge backyards
Lyonhurst


Where: 4664 25th St. N.
How Much: $2,485,000
When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm
Why: This newly built contemporary home has six bedrooms, five-and-half baths, and a two-car garage. Walking into the foyer, you’ll find French doors leading to a home library with a built-in bookcase and sliding ladder. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has a six-burner stove, breakfast bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the room with natural light. The home’s lower level is made for entertaining, with a game room, wood-detailed wet bar, and wine cellar. And if you don’t want to walk up two flights of steps to your room? Take the elevator.

Lyon Village


Where: 1818 Cleveland St. N.
How Much: $1,925,000
When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm
Why: This six bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home with natural light throughout has cozy details including an office window seat and built-in booth in the open kitchen. The master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom, plenty of cabinet space, a luxurious shower, and a separate soaking tub. The lower level doubles as a small apartment, with a bedroom and second full kitchen. Other details include a detached garage, mudroom, and paved backyard.

Virginia Heights


Where: 1138 Harrison St. S.
How Much: $819,000
When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm
Why: This updated Craftsman-style house has four bedrooms, four baths, and a large driveway. Entering the home, you’re greeted by an open living space with recessed lighting, a fireplace, and built-in cubbies for decorating or extra storage. A separate dining space makes room for an eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a refreshing turquoise backsplash. French doors lead out to a spacious fenced-in backyard, which is paved and has an elevated deck. The master bedroom has an on-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and shared walk-in closet.

