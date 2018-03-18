News

Are DC’s Cherry Blossoms The Best In the World?

Not if you compare them to these crops.
Written by | Published on
Are DC’s Cherry Blossoms The Best In the World?
Photograph by Angela B. Pan.

Read more from our Ultimate Guide to Cherry Blossoms here

Turns out Washington’s got nothing on these splendid expanses.

Mount Yoshino, Japan

Tree count: 30,000
Bragging rights: Blooming begins at the base of this mountain—which shares a name with Japan’s most common varietal—then ascends as the season continues.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Tree count: 40,000
Bragging rights: Originating in a gift of 500 trees from Japan in the 1930s, the city’s bounty now numbers 54 varieties.

Macon, Georgia

Tree count: 350,000
Bragging rights: A real-estate agent found a Yoshino in his yard in 1949 but didn’t identify it till years later while in DC. He planted trees across town, now the biggest crop stateside.

Jerte Valley, Spain

Tree count: 2,000,000
Bragging rights: Viewing these stretches of trees is supposedly akin to seeing freshly fallen snow, so dense are the fields of white blossoms.

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
Read more of our Ultimate G…
More:
Staff Writer

Michael J. Gaynor has written about fake Navy SEALs, a town without cell phones, his Russian spy landlord, and many more weird and fascinating stories for the Washingtonian. He lives in DC, where his landlord is no longer a Russian spy.

More from News

Stats You Didn’t Know About DC’s Cherry Blossoms

The Ultimate Guide to DC’s Cherry Blossoms

5 Hacks for Avoiding Cherry Blossom Crowds at the Tidal Basin

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

Why DC’s Cherry Blossoms Are Overrated

Why DC’s Cherry Blossoms Are Overrated

The Secret Behind Forecasting When DC’s Cherry Blossoms Will Hit Peak Bloom

The Surprisingly Calamitous History of DC’s Cherry Blossoms

We Ranked The Ridiculousness of Cherry Blossom Marketing—From Bikes to Frappuccinos

We Ranked The Ridiculousness of Cherry Blossom Marketing—From Bikes to Frappuccinos

Most Popular

Food

Please, Please Don’t Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

Health

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Food

13 Great Irish Pubs for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

News

Once They’re Divorced, Can Vanessa Trump Be Forced To Testify Against Don Jr.?

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington