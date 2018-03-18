News

Why DC’s Cherry Blossoms Are Overrated

Before you hit “send” on the hate mail, hear me out.
Photograph by Frank Hallam Day.

While I, too, have gasped with delight when I’ve managed to hit the Tidal Basin exactly at peak bloom, let’s be honest: The frenzy over these fickle trees is a tad insane.

Peak is a scant few days, which is what makes it a rare event, I know, but which also guarantees swarms of gawkers tripping over one another on the same three days. (Or worse, across one or two days if there’s a threat of wind or rain, because these divaish petals demand ideal conditions.)

Meanwhile, Washington bursts with colorful azaleas, lacy dogwoods, and bright tulips. No one is bumping into each other to see those. To which I say: Why not? On a pilgrimage to the Tidal Basin a few years ago, I watched as people mostly looked at the blossoms through cameras and cell phones. Is our embrace of the trees truly because they’re beautiful? Or is it fear of missing out, because it’s the thing to do each spring and, these days, a must-have for your Instagram feed?

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

