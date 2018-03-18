News

Stats You Didn’t Know About DC’s Cherry Blossoms

Written by | Published on
Stats You Didn’t Know About DC’s Cherry Blossoms
Photograph by Angela B. Pan.

Read more from our Ultimate Guide to Cherry Blossoms here

0

Number of cherries produced by the trees—a flowering-only species

3

Number of different peak-bloom pre­dictions by the National Park Service in 2017, due to volatile weather

59.9°

Average temperature at peak bloom over the past decade

4

Number of Tidal Basin cherry trees cut down by vandals after Pearl Harbor

3.15.90

Earliest peak bloom

4.4

Average peak-bloom date

4.18.58

Latest peak bloom

3750

Number of cherry trees across all DC National Park sites

45:15

Current finishing-time record in the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler, set by Allan Kiprono of Kenya in 2012

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
Read more of our Ultimate G…
More:
Staff Writer

Michael J. Gaynor has written about fake Navy SEALs, a town without cell phones, his Russian spy landlord, and many more weird and fascinating stories for the Washingtonian. He lives in DC, where his landlord is no longer a Russian spy.

More from News

The Ultimate Guide to DC’s Cherry Blossoms

5 Hacks for Avoiding Cherry Blossom Crowds at the Tidal Basin

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

Why DC’s Cherry Blossoms Are Overrated

Why DC’s Cherry Blossoms Are Overrated

Are DC’s Cherry Blossoms The Best In the World?

The Secret Behind Forecasting When DC’s Cherry Blossoms Will Hit Peak Bloom

The Surprisingly Calamitous History of DC’s Cherry Blossoms

We Ranked The Ridiculousness of Cherry Blossom Marketing—From Bikes to Frappuccinos

We Ranked The Ridiculousness of Cherry Blossom Marketing—From Bikes to Frappuccinos

Most Popular

Food

Please, Please Don’t Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

Health

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Food

13 Great Irish Pubs for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

News

Once They’re Divorced, Can Vanessa Trump Be Forced To Testify Against Don Jr.?

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington