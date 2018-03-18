Read more from our Ultimate Guide to Cherry Blossoms here.

0

Number of cherries produced by the trees—a flowering-only species

3

Number of different peak-bloom pre­dictions by the National Park Service in 2017, due to volatile weather

59.9°

Average temperature at peak bloom over the past decade

4

Number of Tidal Basin cherry trees cut down by vandals after Pearl Harbor

3.15.90

Earliest peak bloom

4.4

Average peak-bloom date

4.18.58

Latest peak bloom

3750

Number of cherry trees across all DC National Park sites

45:15

Current finishing-time record in the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler, set by Allan Kiprono of Kenya in 2012

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.