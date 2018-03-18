Read more from our Ultimate Guide to Cherry Blossoms here.
0
Number of cherries produced by the trees—a flowering-only species
3
Number of different peak-bloom predictions by the National Park Service in 2017, due to volatile weather
59.9°
Average temperature at peak bloom over the past decade
4
Number of Tidal Basin cherry trees cut down by vandals after Pearl Harbor
3.15.90
Earliest peak bloom
4.4
Average peak-bloom date
4.18.58
Latest peak bloom
3750
Number of cherry trees across all DC National Park sites
45:15
Current finishing-time record in the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler, set by Allan Kiprono of Kenya in 2012
