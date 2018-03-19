Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 19-25

Rooftop biergarten yoga, anyone?
Written by | Published on
Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 19-25
Biergaten yoga with MINT DC and Sauf Haus. Photo via MINT DC/Instagram.

Monday, March 19, 7:30PM
Your first class is free at Kaliente Fitness Studio, where cardio-intensive choreography aims to torch calories during a 60-minute dance session. Sign up here. 14130 Sullyfield Cir., Ste. F, Chantilly.

Tuesday, March 20, 6:30AM
Looking to sharpen your competitive edge ahead of your next race? Rise and shine for an early-morning track workout with Washington Running Club. Meet at American University’s Greenberg Track at Reeves Field. Quebec St., NW & University Ave., NW.

Wednesday, March 21, 5:45PM
Wednesdays at Potomac River Running Store in Arlington are “Pub Runs.” Join a store leader for a three- to five-mile run and toast to your accomplishment at a local restaurant afterward. The run starts and ends at the Arlington location. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington.

Thursday, March 22, 6PM
A little speed work might be just what you need to PR in your next road race. Join Olympic qualifier Roger Mack from MINT Studio at Manhattan Laundry for a sprint workout at the Cardozo Education Campus. 1346 Florida Ave., NW.

Friday, March 23, 5PM
This week’s happy hour special at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios in Chevy Chase is a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) “Burn Express” workout where, for 45 minutes, you’ll use kettlebells and dumbbells to work on explosive strength and alignment. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 24, 10AM
Rooftop biergarten yoga, anyone? While this hour yoga session at Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten is free to MINT members, $10 gets you an hour of yoga plus a complimentary mimosa after class, which kind of means the yoga’s free, right? Bring a mat and a towel; register for the 21+ event here and plan to arrive around 9:30AM. 1216 18th St., NW.

Sunday, March 25, 8:30AM
Tackle Rock Creek’s hilly terrain with BicycleSPACE for a no-drop, 30-mile ride with a front and back leader. Meet at the Adams Morgan location. 2424 18th St., NW.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

More from Health

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

The Healthiest and Worst Things to Order at Shake Shack

How I Got This Body: Quitting Lifetime Movies and Going From 186 to 145 Pounds by Running 16 Marathons in Four Years

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 12-18

This Month, Work Out for A Feel-Good Cause at Barry’s Bootcamp and Solidcore

How Stress Might Be Ruining Your Teeth

She Was Meal-Prepping Before It Was Cool: What the Girl Boss Behind Healthy Fresh Meals Eats in a Day

This Week, Find Free Happy Hour Cycling, Shaun T’s INSANITY, and a Sunday Morning Boot Camp

Most Popular

Food

Please, Please Don’t Order an Irish Car Bomb on St. Patrick’s Day

DC Travel Guide  |  News

The Ultimate Guide to DC’s Cherry Blossoms

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

DC Travel Guide  |  News  |  Things to Do

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

Health

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.