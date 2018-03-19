Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 19-25

Monday, March 19, 7:30PM

Your first class is free at Kaliente Fitness Studio, where cardio-intensive choreography aims to torch calories during a 60-minute dance session. Sign up here. 14130 Sullyfield Cir., Ste. F, Chantilly.

Tuesday, March 20, 6:30AM

Looking to sharpen your competitive edge ahead of your next race? Rise and shine for an early-morning track workout with Washington Running Club. Meet at American University’s Greenberg Track at Reeves Field. Quebec St., NW & University Ave., NW.

Wednesday, March 21, 5:45PM

Wednesdays at Potomac River Running Store in Arlington are “Pub Runs.” Join a store leader for a three- to five-mile run and toast to your accomplishment at a local restaurant afterward. The run starts and ends at the Arlington location. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington.

Thursday, March 22, 6PM

A little speed work might be just what you need to PR in your next road race. Join Olympic qualifier Roger Mack from MINT Studio at Manhattan Laundry for a sprint workout at the Cardozo Education Campus. 1346 Florida Ave., NW.

Friday, March 23, 5PM

This week’s happy hour special at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios in Chevy Chase is a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) “Burn Express” workout where, for 45 minutes, you’ll use kettlebells and dumbbells to work on explosive strength and alignment. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 24, 10AM

Rooftop biergarten yoga, anyone? While this hour yoga session at Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten is free to MINT members, $10 gets you an hour of yoga plus a complimentary mimosa after class, which kind of means the yoga’s free, right? Bring a mat and a towel; register for the 21+ event here and plan to arrive around 9:30AM. 1216 18th St., NW.

Sunday, March 25, 8:30AM

Tackle Rock Creek’s hilly terrain with BicycleSPACE for a no-drop, 30-mile ride with a front and back leader. Meet at the Adams Morgan location. 2424 18th St., NW.

