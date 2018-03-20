8 Treats That Will Give Your Kid’s Easter Basket An Adorable Upgrade

Bunny Crayons by A Childhood List

Your little cottontail is going to hop up and down with joy when she sees these eco-conscious Crayola alternatives. Forged from soy and beeswax, the bunny-shaped crayons are designed for little hands. $12.

Chocolate Eggs by Fleurir Chocolates

Master chocolatier Robert Ludlow has outdone himself this season with a quixotic array of pastel treats. These praline-filled chocolate eggs are almost too pretty to eat. 6 for $19.95.

Button Packs by the Neighborgoods

Perfect for mini bon vivants, these cute mini buttons sport cupcakes, lemon wheels, and charming food puns, such as “I’m kind of a big dill.” $6 for 4 buttons.

Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies by Capital Candy Jar

Whether you prefer white, milk, or dark chocolate, this trio of enrobed Oreos is for you. They go down best with an ice cold glass of milk—dunking encouraged. $6.

Wooden Car by Christina Boy Design

Forget Matchbox and Hot Wheels—this handmade wooden race car is more durable and handsome. Available at Steadfast Supply, 300 Tingey St., SE, #140. $46.

Edible Cookie Dough by the Cookie Jar DC

The Easter pack features four ready-to-eat doughs: chocolate chip, sugar cookie, Cadbury egg, and a flavor of your choice, which will last a month in your fridge or can be frozen for up to six months. $25.

Bonbons by Chocotenango

If Russell Stover doesn’t cut it with your kid, try these sophisticated sweets instead. They’re packed with elevated flavor combinations, such as coffee caramel and passion fruit-mango. 10 bonbons for $22.50.

Spark Bites by Warren Brown

Not every treat has to be bad for you. These flavorful energy snacks are packed with chia, flax, and oats, and accented with cinnamon and cayenne for a kick. $3.99.

Nevin Martell Parenting writer Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of seven books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, the travelogue-memoir Freak Show Without a Tent: Swimming with Piranhas, Getting Stoned in Fiji and Other Family Vacations, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their four-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.