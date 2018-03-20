Eastern Shore Beauty

Where: Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond, 308 Watkins Lane, St. Michaels, Md.; 410-745-2200.

What’s special: When you arrive at Inn at Perry Cabin, you are met with lush trees and flowers, and tranquil river views. Inside is just as special, with tasteful decor and luxe linens, at the only Forbes-rated destination on the Eastern Shore. While there, guests can walk along the Miles River, a major Chesapeake Bay tributary, sit by the fire pit and watch the sun set, sail, play tennis, swim, hit the fitness center, relax at the spa, dine al fresco at Stars restaurant, and walk to town and explore the shops. And coming this year is Links at Perry Cabin, a new Pete Dye golf course.

The deal: The Washingtonian Deal includes 15 percent off the best available rate on accommodations, plus a complimentary bottle of house sparkling wine upon arrival, a $45 value. In April, rates start at $370 a night before the discount. Online, use promo code WASHINGTON.

When: Valid for stays through December 2018.

Fun in the Sunshine State

Where: Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, 100 Coronado Dr., Clearwater, Fla.; 727-281-9500.

What’s special: The combination of a direct flight and a 30-minute drive to the hotel makes this a fairly quick getaway. Once there, you can hit the grand sundeck to stretch out and soak up the sun, take a swim in the pool or a soak in the whirlpool, and sip a tropical cocktail. Or, go to the beach, exercise at the fitness center, relax at the spa, or book a boat cruise. The on-site restaurant Ocean Hai offers Asian-fusion cuisine, fresh seafood, and ocean views.

The deal: The Washingtonian Exclusive Getaway package includes 20 percent off the best available rate, one 50-minute couples massage, a six-course omakase dinner experience for two at Ocean Hai with wine pairing, and waiver of the $25-a-night resort fee. Rates start at $259 a night before the discount. Book online through this link.

When: Valid for stays through December 22, 2018.

Big Easy Fun

Where: Cambria Hotel New Orleans, 632 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, La.; 504-524-7770.

What’s special: This new upscale hotel is located in New Orleans’ historic Warehouse Arts District, a trendy area often referred to as the “Soho of the South.” The hotel offers a complimentary 24-hour fitness center and free wi-fi. The hotel’s bistro and bar serves up NOLA fare such as pulled pork po’ boys, fried oysters and pickles, and chili-butter shrimp and grits. The hotel is just blocks from the French Quarter and an easy walk to other popular attractions.

The deal: The NOLA Washingtonian deal includes an upgrade to a suite or best available room, a $200 value, plus a welcome amenity of New Orleans treats (Abita Beer, Barq’s Root Beer, Zapp’s Potato Chips, Roman Candy, Praline, Mardi Gras Beads, and a visitors guide), a $20 value, and a complimentary welcome cocktail at the bar, a $20 value. To get this deal, use the promo code Washingtonian Media.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2018.

Colorado High

Where: The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs, Co.; 800-755-5011.

What’s special: Celebrating its 100th birthday, the resort is set in spectacular surroundings and combines authentic Western adventures with a long history of hospitality. Hike on scenic trails, horseback ride, mountain bike, canoe on Cheyenne Lake, relax at the spa, golf on 54 spectacular holes, play tennis, learn to fly-fish, go rock climbing, or try falconry. On-site are 10 restaurants as well as 10 cafes including the Penrose Room, Colorado’s only Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond restaurant.

The deal: The Broadmoor Centennial Celebration Package includes classic accommodations, sparkling wine and a house-made candy nut tin during the first night’s turndown service, a $60 breakfast credit per night, and a copy of The Broadmoor Story pictorial history book. The starting rate is $190 a person. Washingtonian readers are guaranteed a complimentary level-up room upgrade, a $50 per night value. Mention the Washingtonian deal when booking.

When: Valid for stays throughout 2018.