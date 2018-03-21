Shopping

The Outrage in Adams Morgan Is Selling March For Our Lives Merch

The store, which opened before the 2017 Women's March, has become a neighborhood fixture selling progressive and feminist-themed apparel.
With as many as 500,000 people expected to descend on DC for the March for Our Lives on Saturday, everyone is getting ready, including Adams Morgan’s protest-themed apparel shop, The Outrage.

The company’s website features a section labeled “Gun Control” that includes items like an orange shirt saying “Walkout. Register. Organize. Lead. Enough is #Enough” and a three-quarter sleeve shirt with the names Emma, David, Cameron, and Jaclyn, a reference to four of the students at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida who have emerged as leaders of a pro-gun-control movement following a mass shooting at their school last month that claimed 17 lives.

The Outrage is also selling buttons and sweatshirts that have “thoughts and prayers”—the oft-used but ambiguous phrase included in many politicians’ press releases following mass shootings—crossed out in favor of “policy change.”

The Outrage states on its Instagram page that proceeds from these items will go to causes including Everytown for Gun Safety, March for Our Lives, LIFE Camps Incorporated, and Women’s March Youth.

The Outrage opened as a pop-up shop in January 2017, to sell merchandise ahead of the Women’s March on Washington, but it has stayed open since then thanks to the the sustained popularity of its feminist and progressive-themed swag. Rebecca Funk, the store’s CEO, has since opened a second location in Philadelphia. Both stores feature community spaces and let local groups use them for meetings or events for free.

The Outrage also partnered with the Science March on Washington and the Climate March in 2017. One hundred percent of the store’s profits are donated to progressive causes with the goal of raising $1 million. So if you see marchers wearing some of the swag below, you know where they got it.

