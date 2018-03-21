News

Unexpected Snow Day? Take Our Best of Washington Readers Poll!

Cabin fever is no fun, which is why we recommend you stave it off for a bit by taking our readers poll.

Our annual Best of Washington issue hits newsstands in June, and we’re looking for your input on the area’s best places to eat, drink, shop, and have fun. We’re looking for your opinion on who serves the best burger in town or mixes the best cocktails. Where’s the best place to take a yoga class, buy work apparel, or go for a day trip.

The survey will take 10 minutes of your time and is divided into five sections: food and drink, entertainment and nightlife, shopping, fitness and beauty, and people and ideas. You don’t have to answer every question—just answer the ones you know best.

Every survey-taker has the chance to win two free tickets (normally, $195 each) to our Best of Washington party on June 7 at the National Building Museum.

The survey closes at midnight on Monday, March 28. Have fun!

