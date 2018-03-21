Food

Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

"Work from home" at these restaurants and bars serving snow day deals.
Luke's Lobster dishes up a roll and chowder deal for the snow day. Photograph courtesy of Luke's Lobster

A snow day on the second day of spring? We’ll take it! We’ll update this post throughout the day, so keep checking back.

The Blaguard (Adams Morgan): Doors open early at noon, and happy hour runs extra-long from 5 to 10 PM. Deals on PBR tall-boys and a shot of rye ($6) all night.

Solly’s Tavern (U Street) will host a Sloppy Mama’s BBQ fish fry today in the snow. Come by starting at 3 PM for beer-battered Pacific cod, fries, and slaw–all for $15.

All area Luke’s Lobster locations will be open today, and you’ll get a free clam chowder when you order a shrimp, crab, or lobster roll (prices vary).

Rare Steakhouse and Tavern (Downtown) is open until 11 PM today, and snow day adventurers can get a bloody Mary paired with a Miller High Life Pony and Wisconsin-style fried cheese curds all for $12.

The Red Derby (Petworth) will open at 3 PM today and happy hour will go from 3 PM to 8 PM

EatBar (Barracks Row) aims to warm you up with a $10 Stout + Shot special. Today’s combo is Funky Buddha Maple Bacon stout paired with 100 proof whiskey.

