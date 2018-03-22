6 New DC-Area Bars and Restaurants to Try Now

A wave of late winter/early spring openings bring an eclectic mix: creative vegan fare, the return of a beloved dive bar, modern Israeli food, and a few spots for sipping margaritas in the sunshine.
-
The creative vegan restaurant on H Street, NE is the first outside Philly for plant-based pioneers Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby.
-
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj channels the Middle East and Mediterranean with an airy restaurant next door to Bindaas.
-
Mi Vida aims to fill a fun-casual gap on the Southwest Waterfront.
-
The beloved 1930s-era dive bar is resurrected after a three year closure.
-
The former 1905 space is reborn as a beach-y Mexican bar and restaurant with tacos, frozen margaritas, and weekend brunch.
-
TacoArepa and Frida Beer Garden from brothers Alvaro and Alonso Roche serves fare from coastal Mexico, the Caribbean, and their native Venezuela.