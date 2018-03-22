March for Our Lives: Where to Find Food and Drink Specials Around DC

On Saturday, March 24, students and activists will take to the streets of DC during March for Our Lives, a protest demanding an end to mass school shootings and gun violence. Whether you’re a teacher, student, visitor or a local, these restaurants, bars, and cafes have deals for those participating throughout the weekend.

#FoodForOurLives

Chef/activist José Andrés and a variety of other DC-area chefs and restaurants have come together for the #FoodForOurLives initiative, which stands with students protesting against gun violence. On Saturday free or heavily discounted meals will be given to students under the age of 18 with a valid ID. Free meals will be given at Think Food Lab (701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW); The Pig (1320 14th St. NW); and The Bird (1337 11th St., NW). Discounts of 50 percent will be given at area locations of Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, Beefsteak., Cava, Rasa, Sugar Shack Donuts, and more. Check the website for other participants.

Ventnor Sports Cafe

2411 18th St. NW

The Adams Morgan sports pub hosts a sign-making brunch on both Friday and Saturday. Poster board and markers will be supplied on-site for those who need signs, as well as WiFi so visitors can catch up on work. A portion of the proceeds from both days will go to the Newtown Foundation.

Shake Shack

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Head to the Union Station location between 3 and 5:30 PM on Friday to make posters for the march. All materials will be provided, as well as free ShackBurgers when you check in. On Saturday, Washington-area Shake Shack locations will offer half-off to students under 18 from 11 AM to 5 PM as part of #FoodForOurLives.

RareSweets

963 Palmer Alley NW

All students participating in the march on Saturday can stop by the CityCenterDC bakery for a free granola bar (ID required). The bars are made in-house, and RareSweets will give 10 percent of the day’s profits to the March For Our Lives Foundation.

Le DeSales

1725 DeSales St. NW

On Saturday the modern-French restaurant will offer its happy hour specials from 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM. This includes small dishes and desserts, as well as $5 beers, $7 wine, and $8 signature cocktails for adults.

District Distilling

1414 U St. NW

On Saturday the U Street spot will donate 10 percent of its sales to the March For Our Lives fundraiser.

MXDC Cocina Mexicana

600 14th St. NW

This modern Mexican restaurant downtown will offer a discounted prix-fixe menu for $28 per person on Saturday from noon until 5 PM. Dishes include tortilla soup, chile rellenos, and rockfish ceviche.

Ice Cream Jubilee

All locations

When high school march attendees show their ID and a picture at the march, they’ll get a free scoop of ice cream. Adult marchers can get a scoop for 10 percent off.

Dino’s Grotto

1914 9th St. NW

Besides an all-night happy hour, Dino’s will give you a gift card if you donate to one of the charities it promotes in honor of the march. Donate $50, get a $10 gift card; donate $100, get a $25 gift card.

Pleasant Pops

731 15th St. NW

The downtown location will be open from 11 AM to 4 pM, with $2 pops. Get there early if you can, though – the first 250 marchers there will get their pops for free.