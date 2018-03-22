THURSDAY, MARCH 22

FILMS The sixth Annapolis Film Festival features over 70 screenings, including four East Coast premieres from Sundance centered on the theme of “Voices Strong, Minds Open.” Hear from producer Monica Levinson on Thursday night at a showing of the political thriller Beirut and Downtown Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt at a screening of A Crooked Somebody on Saturday night. Through March 25. Day passes: $50; General Festival Pass: $140.

MONOLOGUES The sixth Monologue Madness will take place on Thursday night at the Miracle Theatre. Thirty-two actors (previously selected from a mass audition) will deliver their best one-minute monologues in a head-to-head competition for the chance to win $1,000. Actors will work their way through rounds of comedy, drama, and classical monologue. $15-$25, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

SPORTS The Washington Bullets won their NBA Championship in 1978, and the Wizards are celebrating that 40th anniversary at two home games this weekend at Capital One Arena. The team will retire Phil Chenier’s jersey on Friday night when they play the Denver Nuggets, while on Sunday they will honor the 1978 championship team during the New York Knicks game. There’s a special $40 ticket package for both games and an autograph session. Friday: 7 PM; Sunday: 6 PM.

CELEBRATION Smithsonian At 8’s “La Grande Fête” is the closing celebration of the 2018 DC Francophonie Cultural Festival held at La Maison Française at the Embassy of France. Taste food and drink from over 30 embassies representing French-speaking regions, as well as DJ Princess Slaya playing music from Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe. $40 (must be purchased in advance), 7 PM.

MUSIC Prior to the March For Our Lives on Saturday, The Anthem is hosting “Stay Amped: A Concert To End Gun Violence,” a benefit supporting Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords. The concert will feature Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, and Bebe Rexha and other celebrity guests like José Andrés. For every ticket purchased at the “Super Excellent Seat” level, a ticket will be donated to a student activist attending the March For Our Lives rally from Parkland or another school. $50-$175, 7:30 PM.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

MUSEUMS The Freer|Sackler presents its newest exhibit, “To Dye For: Ikats from Central Asia.” These textiles are created by repeatedly binding and dying thread before it’s woven and these distinct fabrics influenced contemporary designers such as Oscar de la Renta. There will be about thirty ikat hangings and coats in this exhibit, including seven of de la Renta’s iconic creations. Through July 29.

CONVENTION New and expecting parents can check out a whole slew of baby products at the DC Baby Show in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. There will also be several interactive lectures helpful for new parents, such as how to choose a car seat, the pros and cons of cloth diapers, and how to avoid common mistakes of new parents. $20 per individual or $30 per family, 10 AM to 4 PM.

COMEDY Improbable Comedy’s newest show, “Comedy as a Second Language,” has a line-up of immigrant and first-generation stand-up performers. Laugh alongside these five comics at the Highwood Theatre in Silver Spring. $10-$20, 8 PM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art showcases French painter Paul Cézanne in its new exhibit, “Cézanne Portraits.” These 60 works encompass his entire career and include several paintings that have never before been exhibited in the United States. This exhibit explores the role his portraits played in his style development. Through July 1. Free.

BOOKS Adding to the #MeToo conversation, Hollywood writer, producer, and director Nell Scovell gives an insider look at how pop culture gets made in her new book Just the Funny Parts: … And a Few Hard Truths About Sneaking into the Hollywood Boys’ Club. Her 30-year career includes major contributions to The Simpsons, Murphy Brown, and NCIS—she also created Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Scovell will be in conversation with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri at Politics & Prose. Free, 5 PM.