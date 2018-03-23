Things to Do

7 Tips for Snapping The Perfect Rowhouse Shot for Instagram

We asked a popular DC 'grammer for advice.
Written by | Published on
Adrien Radford strikes a pose. Image courtesy of @adrienradford.

I have no trouble picking out 22-year-old Adrien Radford when he walks into the coffee shop to meet me, stylish and smiling. Before I ask questions, he politely asks if he can take a short video of me setting up my audio recorder, which later ends up on his Instagram’s story. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since he practically lives on Instagram: It’s his full-time job and his 27,000+ followers have expectations. His feed is full of vibrant street shots that are quintessentially DC, like Metro stations, murals, and—most importantly—rowhouses. 

If you’re gonna ‘gram the District, this is one of the photos you’ve got to nail. On a recent afternoon, Radford and I walked a particularly colorful stretch of Seaton Street in Adams Morgan as he shared his secrets.

💚🧡❤️💙

A post shared by Adrien Radford (@adrienradford) on

1. Location, location

Go-to spots include Capitol Hill, Logan Circle, Blagden Alley, and Georgetown. “If I had to pick one,” he admits, “It would definitely be Capitol Hill. You just see beautiful houses and it’s so different.”

2. Take your time

Radford goes out for photo expeditions. “Those are the times where I would be like ‘Yup, I’m going to walk around the city for five hours and just take pictures.'”

3. Color is critical

“Color matters. That’s like DC’s aesthetic. If the colors aren’t as popping, I wouldn’t take a picture of it. I also really like green in my photos. So I always try to find something that has at least one bit of green in it… plants, ivy, anything.”

4. Don’t stage anything—don’t even move that trash can

“I love the trash cans. It gives it a more homey feel. It doesn’t look thought out, like I moved things or anything like that. I just took the picture.”

A post shared by Adrien Radford (@adrienradford) on

5. You can do everything on your iPhone

“All iPhone, everything on my Instagram is iPhone.” He suggests wiping the lens before taking aim—an obvious reminder that I often forget—and turning on HDR, a setting that bumps up the quality in exchange for more storage space.

6. Use editing apps

“Snapseed is like the best one. No one knows about that, it’s crazy. It’s the best all-around app. It’s all I use.”

7. Captions

Radford relies almost solely on emoji-captions. “I don’t like doing captions,” he explains. “I want people to say how they feel about the photo, or how they think.”

🌿

A post shared by Adrien Radford (@adrienradford) on

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Greta Jochem
Editorial Fellow

More from Things to Do

The National Building Museum’s Summer Exhibit Will Be a “Fun House” From the Creators of the “Beach”

The National Building Museum’s Summer Exhibit Will Be a “Fun House” From the Creators of the “Beach”

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 22-25): The Annapolis Film Festival, Ikat Textiles From Central Asia, and a Gun Violence Prevention Benefit Concert

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 22-25): The Annapolis Film Festival, Ikat Textiles From Central Asia, and a Gun Violence Prevention Benefit Concert

Miss “The West Wing”? This Bethesda Festival Is For You

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 19-25

Things to Do in DC This Week (March 19-21): The National Cherry Blossom Festival, an All-Female Bartender Battle, and Psychedelic Rock

Things to Do in DC This Week (March 19-21): The National Cherry Blossom Festival, an All-Female Bartender Battle, and Psychedelic Rock

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

The 6 Best Cherry-Blossom Events in DC

PHOTOS: Peek into Artechouse’s Dreamy Cherry Blossom World

Most Popular

News

This Spring Snowstorm Shouldn’t Harm the Cherry Blossoms

Things to Do

The National Building Museum’s Summer Exhibit Will Be a “Fun House” From the Creators of the “Beach”

News

Law Twitter Is Having a Fun Time Mocking Neil Gorsuch’s Writing Style

Food  |  News

The Agency That Protects Top Diplomats Trains at Le Diplomate

Food

6 New DC-Area Bars and Restaurants to Try Now