The March for Our Lives rally—organized by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting—is expected to draw a large crowd this Saturday. On Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, between 3rd and 12th streets, participants will take a stand against gun violence, carry signs, and, if they can make it up toward the Capitol, see a concert featuring Ariana Grande, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others.

Please note that alcohol, metal containers, or selfie sticks are just some of the items prohibited from the march. (Also: no coolers, bicycles, or–do you really need to be told this–toy guns.) Here’s a full list.

Churches, businesses, and other organizations downtown and in neighboring areas are welcoming marchers to use their bathrooms, along with some offering coffee and water. Some will have outlets available for phone-charging. According to the organizers’ website, there will be portable toilets on site, including ADA accessible ones. But if you want to skip out on the port-a-potties, where else can you get warm and go to the bathroom? We’ve got you covered with the map below. Also worth noting is that Smithsonian museums around the march have restrooms and are all free and open from 10 am to 5:30 pm. (It’s not yet clear whether they’ll be open if the federal government shuts down; we’ll update when we know.)

Have suggestions? Email gjochem@washingtonian.com. We’ll keep it updated.