News

Here Are All the Road Closures for this Weekend’s March for Our Lives

Basically all the roads bordering the National Mall.
Written by | Published on
Here Are All the Road Closures for this Weekend’s March for Our Lives
Students protest outside the White House after a school walkout. Photograph by Evy Mages.

The March for Our Lives is this weekend and hundreds of thousands are expected to attend. Coupled with an already busy cherry blossom season, this doesn’t bode well for traffic. The DC police department announced road closures this week, so find a list below if you’re planning on driving to the march. We’ll update this post if we hear of more.

If you’re looking for an alternate mode of transportation, Lyft is offering free rides (up to $15) to march attendees nationwide. Just RSVP on the march’s site to receive a code. Metro also released a guide for using its services during the march, which includes walking directions from a number of close by stations. The Federal Triangle station will be closed, as well as the 411 entrance to the Judiciary Square Station.

Photograph courtesy of Metro Police Department.
Photograph courtesy of Metro Police Department.

Friday, March 23, at 7 PM until Sunday, March 25, at 10 PM

  • 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Constitution Ave from 3rd Street NW to the East Crossover with Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 4th Street NW

Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 3 AM until 6 PM

  • Louisiana Avenue NW from 1st Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • First Street from Maryland Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW, including Grant and Peace Circles
  • Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to First Street SW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 1st Street NW to 14th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue NW from 1st Street, NW to 12th Street NW
  • Madison Drive NW from 3rd to 14th Street NW
  • Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd to 15th Street NW
  • 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 4th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW
  • 5th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW
  • 6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
  • 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW
  • 8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW
  • 9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
    • You can still access the Trump Hotel from 12th Street if public safety allows
  • 13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
  • 13th ½ Street from D Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
    • You can still access the Ronald Regan Building from 14th Street if public safety allows
  • C Street NW from 3rd Street to 6th Street NW
  • D Street NW from 3rd Street to Indiana Ave NW
  • D Street NW from 6th Street to 9th Street NW
  • L’Enfant Plaza SW will only be allowed to Exit to D Street SW from the Plaza Area

Get ready for possible extra closures during the march in these areas:

  • 1st Street NW to 18th Street NW
  • 3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • E Street NW to E Street SW

Directions of Travel:

Some streets will be closed off in certain directions.

All traffic on Constitution Ave. NW must travel Westbound.

Traffic will be allowed to travel Eastbound and Westbound, but will not be able to travel Northbound from the following streets:

  • C Street SW from 3rd to 6th Street SW
  • D Street SW from 3rd to 6th Street SW
  • School Street SW from 4th to 6th Street SW
  • Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street SW to 7th Street SW

You won’t be able to travel Northbound on these streets, which will also have Emergency No Parking:

  • 3rd Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 4th Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 6th Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 7th Street SW from D Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 8th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 9th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW
  • 12th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

The 12th Street Tunnel from 1-395 Eastbound will be open. The tunnel may be closed later in the day depending on traffic and public safety concerns.

The 3rd Street Tunnel from 1-395 will be open in both directions.

Tunnel Closures:

  • 9th Street Tunnel (closed for entire event)

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:

Helen joined Washingtonian in January 2018. She studied Journalism and International Relations at the University of Southern California. She recently won an Online News Award for her work on a project about the effects of the Salton Sea, California’s greatest burgeoning environmental disaster, on a Native American tribe whose ancestral lands are on its shores. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Desert Sun, Chalkbeat Tennessee, Sunset Magazine, Indiewire, and others.

More from News

What You Can’t Bring to the March for Our Lives

What You Can’t Bring to the March for Our Lives

A Government Shutdown Won’t Affect the March for Our Lives

A Government Shutdown Won’t Affect the March for Our Lives

Where to Use the Bathroom, Charge Your Phone, and Warm Up During March for Our Lives

Where to Use the Bathroom, Charge Your Phone, and Warm Up During March for Our Lives

Florida Elephant Comes to DC in Search of Love

Today’s Reader Poll: Which Is the Best Food Truck in Washington?

Today’s Reader Poll: Which Is the Best Food Truck in Washington?

The Agency That Protects Top Diplomats Trains at Le Diplomate

The Agency That Protects Top Diplomats Trains at Le Diplomate

Alan Dershowitz Is Not Going to Join Trump’s Legal Team

Alan Dershowitz Is Not Going to Join Trump’s Legal Team

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Most Popular

News

This Spring Snowstorm Shouldn’t Harm the Cherry Blossoms

Things to Do

The National Building Museum’s Summer Exhibit Will Be a “Fun House” From the Creators of the “Beach”

News

Law Twitter Is Having a Fun Time Mocking Neil Gorsuch’s Writing Style

Food  |  News

The Agency That Protects Top Diplomats Trains at Le Diplomate

Food

6 New DC-Area Bars and Restaurants to Try Now