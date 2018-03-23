Here Are All the Road Closures for this Weekend’s March for Our Lives

The March for Our Lives is this weekend and hundreds of thousands are expected to attend. Coupled with an already busy cherry blossom season, this doesn’t bode well for traffic. The DC police department announced road closures this week, so find a list below if you’re planning on driving to the march. We’ll update this post if we hear of more.

If you’re looking for an alternate mode of transportation, Lyft is offering free rides (up to $15) to march attendees nationwide. Just RSVP on the march’s site to receive a code. Metro also released a guide for using its services during the march, which includes walking directions from a number of close by stations. The Federal Triangle station will be closed, as well as the 411 entrance to the Judiciary Square Station.

Friday, March 23, at 7 PM until Sunday, March 25, at 10 PM

300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Constitution Ave from 3rd Street NW to the East Crossover with Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 4th Street NW

Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 3 AM until 6 PM

Louisiana Avenue NW from 1st Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

First Street from Maryland Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW, including Grant and Peace Circles

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to First Street SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 1st Street NW to 14th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW from 1st Street, NW to 12th Street NW

Madison Drive NW from 3rd to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd to 15th Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

4th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

5th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW You can still access the Trump Hotel from 12th Street if public safety allows

13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th ½ Street from D Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW You can still access the Ronald Regan Building from 14th Street if public safety allows

C Street NW from 3rd Street to 6th Street NW

D Street NW from 3rd Street to Indiana Ave NW

D Street NW from 6th Street to 9th Street NW

L’Enfant Plaza SW will only be allowed to Exit to D Street SW from the Plaza Area

Get ready for possible extra closures during the march in these areas:

1st Street NW to 18th Street NW

3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

E Street NW to E Street SW

Directions of Travel:

Some streets will be closed off in certain directions.

All traffic on Constitution Ave. NW must travel Westbound.

Traffic will be allowed to travel Eastbound and Westbound, but will not be able to travel Northbound from the following streets:

C Street SW from 3rd to 6th Street SW

D Street SW from 3rd to 6th Street SW

School Street SW from 4th to 6th Street SW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street SW to 7th Street SW

You won’t be able to travel Northbound on these streets, which will also have Emergency No Parking:

3rd Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

4th Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

6th Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

7th Street SW from D Street SW to Independence Ave SW

8th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

9th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

12th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

The 12th Street Tunnel from 1-395 Eastbound will be open. The tunnel may be closed later in the day depending on traffic and public safety concerns.

The 3rd Street Tunnel from 1-395 will be open in both directions.

Tunnel Closures:

9th Street Tunnel (closed for entire event)

