The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 3/24-3/25

Capitol Hill





Where: 1023 10th St., NE

How much: $1,125,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: Outfitted with white and gray detailing throughout, this updated four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath Victorian offers a contemporary look, while maintaining its vintage charm. Features include an exposed brick wall, subway tile throughout, and sealed fireplaces. On the first floor, an open floor plan makes room for a combined kitchen and living space, along with a separate dining room. The lower level doubles as a small apartment, with a bedroom and another full kitchen and living area. The bedrooms all have hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The paved, fenced-in the backyard has room for outdoor furniture.

Old City #1



Where: 1121 G. St. NE #2

How much: $874,900

When: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: This three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Colonial has an open floor plan that includes a gourmet kitchen (with a hood stove and breakfast bar), dining space, and living area. An accordion door leads to a quaint space that could be used for an office or bedroom. The master suite is a highlight, with a walk-in double closet and contemporary bathroom, which has plenty of cabinet space and a large spa shower. There’s also green space, with a fenced-in backyard.

Old City #1



Where: 1639 Rosedale St., NE

How much: $699,000

When: Sunday 1pm to 4pm

Why: This updated 1930s Federal has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an office. It still maintains some of its original detailing, including wood trimming in a couple bedrooms, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and exposed brick walls throughout. Walking into the home, you’re greeted by an open living and dining space with a separate kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. One of the bedrooms has a custom open closet with plenty of shelving space. The yard has a fenced-in wood deck.

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.