News

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”

Written by | Photographed by Dan Swartz | Published on
PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”
From left: Michie Grant, Sophie Ayoung-Chee (student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas), Bebe Rexha, Yijie Huang, and José Andrés.

On the eve of the March For Our Lives, the Anthem hosted “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence,” a benefit show with proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords. Fall Out Boy, G-EazyBebe Rexha, and Lizzo performed and celebrity chef José Andrés also made an appearance. In between performances, various students spoke about how gun violence has impacted them at school Many tickets were donated to student activists attending the march coming from Parkland or other schools across the nation protesting against gun violence.

Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped.

Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped. Fall Out Boy performs at Stay Amped.

G-Eazy performs at Stay Amped.

G-Eazy performs at Stay Amped. Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy perform at Stay Amped.

Bebe Rexha performs at Stay Amped. Bebe Rexha performs at Stay Amped.

Lizzo performs at Stay Amped. Lizzo performs at Stay Amped.

Bebe Rexha and José Andrés at the Stay Amped concert at the Anthem.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

More from News

Washingtonians Lined Up Like Crazy to Get Hamilton Tickets at the Kennedy Center

Illustrator Mari Andrew Shares Her Favorite DC Spots

Stormy Daniels is Coming to DC in June

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Place in the Washington Area to Buy Women’s Shoes?

Today’s Reader Poll: Where’s the Best Place in the Washington Area to Buy Women’s Shoes?

Why This Is the Golden Age of DC Grocery Shopping

From Piggly Wiggly To Wegman’s: How DC Grocery Shopping Got Cool

From Piggly Wiggly To Wegman’s: How DC Grocery Shopping Got Cool

Five Great Ways To Order Groceries From Your Couch

Meet the Wegmans Obsessives Who Camp Out to Try New Stores

Most Popular

News

Why This Is the Golden Age of DC Grocery Shopping

Washington once had two main supermarket chains, and they sold just food. Here's how everything changed.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News

Meet the Wegmans Obsessives Who Camp Out to Try New Stores

News

Why It’s Hard for Conservatives to Date in DC Right Now

Food  |  News

Eater Will Remove Mike Isabella’s Businesses From Its Restaurant Guides