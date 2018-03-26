Stormy Daniels is Coming to DC in June

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, is bringing her act “All Things Revealed” to DC’s Cloakroom.

Coinciding with Sunday night’s much anticipated 60 Minutes interview with Daniels, the K Street strip club announced their June 20th grand re-opening will be headlined by the same woman who gave the CBS interview show its highest ratings in 10 years.

In the interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, addressed the charge that she was coming forward with her story for financial gain. When Anderson Cooper asked why she felt compelled to set the record straight on the alleged affair with the President, Daniels responded:

Because people are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I’m not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, “Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this.” Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?

Guess who’s coming to town?!? A post shared by CloakroomDC (@cloakroom_dc) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:31pm PDT

Later, when Cooper pressed her on the possible upsides, like a potential book deal or a bigger tour, Daniels shut him down again. “That’s a lot of ifs. I could also get shunned,” said Daniels. “I mean, I could automatically be alienating half of my fanbase right at this very moment.”

The club says more details about the appearance will be released in the coming weeks. “Stormy actually has a lot more to say but per her attorney’s request, she can not say anything too much right now,” a club spokesperson said by email. “We are still working out the details with what Stormy’s visit will entail.”

This post has been updated.

