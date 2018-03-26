MONDAY, MARCH 26

WINE The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) presents Spring Wine Fling at 27 local restaurants. Visitors can enjoy wine flights of either three or five different wines at various restaurants and bars, including Compass Rose, Centrolina, and Cork. Through April 1. Wine flights $15-$25 (food prices vary).

BEER ChurchKey celebrates Maryland’s RAR Brewing and New York’s Finback Brewery with a tap takeover of 16 beers on Monday. The bar will have the several RAR IPAs as well as the Finback Swank IPA, a triple IPA collaboration among Finback, RAR, and Civil Society. If IPAs aren’t your game, there will also be a stout featured from each brewery. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

DANCE The New York City Ballet’s annual appearance at the Kennedy Center will feature two programs. The opening program (March 27-29) features works by choreographers George Balanchine, Peter Martins, and Justin Peck; the second program (March 30-April 1) will celebrate the centennials of legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins and composer Leonard Bernstein with the piece Fancy Free, which led to the Broadway musical On the Town. $29-$99.

BOOKS Photographer Joel Sartore has compiled bird portraits in his new book, Birds of the Photo Ark. His work is part of his National Geographic Photo Ark project, through which he is working to photograph the estimated 12,000 species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. Sartore will discuss this massive challenge at the National Geographic Museum on Tuesday night. $25, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

MUSEUMS Visitors can experience what goes into restoring and preserving America’s aviation and space treasures at the annual Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center open house, through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. Tour areas that are typically off-limits to the public, such as the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar and the Emil Buehler Conservation Laboratory. Learn how exhibitions are designed and how artifacts are stored and protected. Free to attend (parking is $15), noon to 7 PM.

BOOKS The Modern Loss web site offers candid conversations about loss and grief. The site’s co-founders, Rebecca Soffer and Gabrielle Birkner, each lost parents as young adults and they’ve compiled essays from the site into Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome. Soffer and Birkner will be in conversation with former My Brother’s Keeper Alliance director Marisa Lee at Sixth & I. $12-$25, 7 PM.