Washingtonians Lined Up Like Crazy to Get Hamilton Tickets at the Kennedy Center

Washingtonians Lined Up Like Crazy to Get Hamilton Tickets at the Kennedy Center
Photographs by Rosa Cartagena.

At 8 AM this morning, tickets for the famed musical Hamilton went on sale to the public at the Kennedy Center, but the truly devoted had already been waiting for hours. As early as 10:30 PM last night, a line wrapped the building despite the chilly weather. Many fans had come with a backup strategy: While physically in line, they were also either on hold over the phone or waiting virtually online.

One woman had failed to get tickets by phone, then decided halfway through her Anne Arundel County commute that she would try her luck in-person at the box office. “Can you get us tickets?” she asked me half-jokingly. Nearby, a Bethesda woman asked to remain anonymous because “some of us are supposed to be at the office.” Other Washingtonians were drawn by the crowd, rather than the tickets: the Tacos Matadores truck was stationed out front, as well as a smaller food stand with pastries and coffee. At the time of publishing, tens of thousands are still waiting in the virtual box office—no word yet on which method was fastest or most successful. Happy waiting!

 

hamilton tickets kennedy center

Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

