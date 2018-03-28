Food

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Leave a question now for our food critic, and she'll get to as many as possible on Friday morning.
Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Join us Friday, March 30, at 11 AM to chat with our food critic Ann Limpert. Do you have questions about where to eat around Nats Park? The evolving legal drama surrounding Mike Isabella? Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can on Friday morning.

Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

