The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 3/31-4/1

Foxhall/Berkley



Where: 4401 W St., NW

How Much: $3,595,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: This six bedroom, six-and-a-half bath Colonial has a classic, vintage exterior with modern detailing inside. A wooden floating staircase brings together an open living space, and the combined living and kitchen area has large windows allowing for natural light. The kitchen is completely white save its stainless steel appliances, including a hood stove at the breakfast bar. White halls and hardwood floors can be found throughout, including in the finished basement. The backyard has an outdoor fireplace along with patios on the lower and upper levels.

Cleveland Park



Where: 2812 34th St., NW

How Much: $1,895,000

When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm

Why: This updated 1927 Colonial has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Darker tones are used in the wood flooring, doors, and window panes, while lighter colors are used on the floors, walls, and counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living room has a fireplace and plenty of natural light. The master’s on-suite bathroom has two sinks and a large soaking tub. Additional spaces include a large top level that offers separate living space, an office, and a finished basement with a kitchenette. The backyard has a fenced private garden and slate patio.

Woodridge



Where: 2810 Brentwood Rd., NE

How Much: $799,993

When: Saturday, 4pm to 7pm

Why: This four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home has an open living and kitchen space, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a quarts breakfast bar. There are vaulted ceilings and crown moldings throughout, including in the master, which has a double closet. The on-suite bathroom has a soaking tub and double shower head. Additional spaces include a room for an office and a finished basement with a wet bar. There’s also a fenced-in backyard with plenty of green space.

