Cocktails for a Cause, Presented by Belvedere

To celebrate spring’s arrival, five DC mixologists have created refreshing specialty cocktails using Belvedere’s newest flavor, Ginger Zest.

Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions, and vote below through April 13 for your favorite. The winning mixologist (announced April 16) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.

All photos by: Weikerken Altema, Surpass Visuals LLC

Pear Ginger Fizz

Recipe: Belvedere Ginger Zest vodka, pear ginger shrub, lemon juice, soda water

Bartender: Adam Rigaa

Brasserie Beck

Charity: Washington DC Police Foundation

DCity Ginger Crush

Recipe: 2oz Belvedere ginger zest, 1oz triple sec, 1/2 oz simple syrup. Muddle 1 orange wheel and 2 limes. Add over ice and shaken served in Collins glass with orange peel garnish

Bartender: Brianna Wilson

DCity Smokehouse

Charity: DC Youth Orchestra

Fly Away Hippo

Recipe: Belvedere Ginger Zest, Hum Botanical Spirit, Bittermens Elemakule Tiki Bitters, Salted Watermelon, Lime, Mint

Bartender: Jason Swaringen

Kapnos

Charity: Network for Victim Recovery of DC

Ginger Grant

Recipe: 1 1/2 oz ginger zest, 3/4 oz BlackBerry infused simple syrup, 1 oz Cocchi Americano, Orange bitters, Shake vigorously, double strain into coup and garnish with orange twist

Bartender: Reese Strum

Wicked Bloom

Charity: CASA for Children of DC

Persephone (Goddess of Spring)

Recipe: 4-6 basil leaves, 1oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, 2 oz Belvedere Ginger Zest. Add all the ingredients to the cocktail shaker. Muddle all the ingredients in the shaker, until you can smell the basil out of the shaker. Add ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously until shake is frozen. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Add a splash of soda. Garnish with a ginger slice and a lemon peel

Bartender: Sebastian Guirola

The John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts – Roof Terrace Restaurant

Charity: The Kennedy Center

