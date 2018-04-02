Cocktails for a Cause, Presented by Belvedere

To celebrate spring’s arrival, five DC mixologists have created refreshing specialty cocktails using Belvedere’s newest flavor, Ginger Zest.

Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions, and vote below through April 13 for your favorite. The winning mixologist (announced April 16) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.

All photos by: Weikerken Altema, Surpass Visuals LLC

Pear Ginger Fizz

Recipe: Belvedere Ginger Zest vodka, pear ginger shrub, lemon juice, soda water

Bartender: Adam Rigaa
Brasserie Beck
Charity: Washington DC Police Foundation

DCity Ginger Crush

Recipe: 2oz Belvedere ginger zest, 1oz triple sec, 1/2 oz simple syrup. Muddle 1 orange wheel and 2 limes. Add over ice and shaken served in Collins glass with orange peel garnish

Bartender: Brianna Wilson
DCity Smokehouse
Charity: DC Youth Orchestra

Fly Away Hippo

Recipe: Belvedere Ginger Zest, Hum Botanical Spirit, Bittermens Elemakule Tiki Bitters, Salted Watermelon, Lime, Mint

Bartender: Jason Swaringen
Kapnos
Charity: Network for Victim Recovery of DC

Ginger Grant

Recipe: 1 1/2 oz ginger zest, 3/4 oz BlackBerry infused simple syrup, 1 oz Cocchi Americano, Orange bitters, Shake vigorously, double strain into coup and garnish with orange twist

Bartender: Reese Strum
Wicked Bloom
Charity: CASA for Children of DC

Persephone (Goddess of Spring)

Recipe: 4-6 basil leaves, 1oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, 2 oz Belvedere Ginger Zest. Add all the ingredients to the cocktail shaker. Muddle all the ingredients in the shaker, until you can smell the basil out of the shaker. Add ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously until shake is frozen. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Add a splash of soda. Garnish with a ginger slice and a lemon peel

Bartender: Sebastian Guirola
The John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts – Roof Terrace Restaurant
Charity: The Kennedy Center

Vote for your favorite cocktail recipe using Belvedere’s Ginger Zest flavor:

 

 

More from Food

5 Everything-Spiced Brunch Dishes You Need in Your Life

Check Out This Massive Beer and Game Bar Opening Tonight in Georgetown

Washingtonian Recommends: Where to Find the Best Pizza Around DC

Washingtonian Recommends: Where to Find the Best Pizza Around DC

We Tried Whole Foods’ Sushi Sandwiches So You Don’t Have To

We Tried Whole Foods’ Sushi Sandwiches So You Don’t Have To

Here’s Everyone Who’s Cut Ties with Mike Isabella Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Here’s Everyone Who’s Cut Ties with Mike Isabella Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mike Isabella’s Company Sends Out Letter Signed By 10 Women Supporting Him

Mike Isabella’s Company Sends Out Letter Signed By 10 Women Supporting Him

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Hotly Anticipated Kaliwa Opens at the Wharf with Korean, Thai, and Filipino Fare

Hotly Anticipated Kaliwa Opens at the Wharf with Korean, Thai, and Filipino Fare

Most Popular

News

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Trumpworld sees the actress-turned-cabinet-spouse as a victim of the Beltway's mean-girl social set. Le tout Washington disagrees.
Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

DC Travel Guide  |  News

26 Wonderful Places Around DC That You May Have Never Noticed

Food

Washingtonian Recommends: Where to Find the Best Pizza Around DC

Food

Check Out This Massive Beer and Game Bar Opening Tonight in Georgetown