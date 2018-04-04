Real Estate

This Was the Most Expensive House Sold in Washington Last Month

It's in McLean, with five fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a theatre
This super-opulent, 16,400-square-foot estate in McLean was the priciest home to sell in the DC-area last month, at $5,625,000. Fairfax County property records do not yet reflect the new owner’s name.

Located on two acres on Georgetown Pike, the mansion includes seven bedrooms and a dozen—yes, a dozen—bathrooms. It features intricate crown molding and dramatic chandeliers in the foyer, dining room, and living space. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a bathroom with a cylinder-shaped soaking tub and shower.

Other amenities include a five-car garage, mudroom, elevator, home theatre, wine cellar, and outdoor pool with a pool house. Take a look around:

