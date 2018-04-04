The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Drinking Around Nationals Park in 2018

Where are you eating and drinking around Nationals Park this season? The good news: there are more options than ever, whether you’re looking for great places to drink outside, happy hour deals, quick bites, or a nice sit-down meal. The even better news: you have a full season ahead to try them all.

New This Season

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE

A second location of chef Michael Friedman’s uber-popular pizzeria promises to be a great addition to the Nats Park dining and drinking scene. Expect the same deck-oven pies with creative Italian-American toppings, like the Rockaway with clams and smoky bacon. There’s also more seafood antipasti to fit the riverfront location, as well as water ice-inspired cocktails and a big patio to enjoy them on. (A roof deck will open this summer).

Chloe

1331 Fourth St., SE

There’s plenty of tasty eats at this eclectic new American restaurant from chef Haidar Karoum, especially if you want something a little nicer than your average wings and beer–think seafood gumbo alongside house-made Bavarian sausages.

Aslin Beer Garden

1299 First St., SE

This startup micro-brewery out of Herndon, Virginia has already won over beer nerds, so we imagine its first DC pop-up garden will be popular. The outdoor space will be open only on game days to start (roughly two hours prior to two hours after) with expanded hours starting in May.

Morini Piccolo

Anacostia River Walk Trail

Frozen negronis, gelato ice cream sandwiches, and melty paninis are just a few things you’ll find at the new Italian boardwalk-inspired pop-up by Osteria Morini. The counter-order stand will have tables on the dock near the restaurant and opens on April 7 for weekends (Friday through Sunday) and home game days going forward.

Declaration

1237 First St., SE

The second pizzeria from DC’s presidentially themed restaurant group is even bigger than the Shaw original with 100 seats and a walk-up outdoor bar. The menu is also bigger with regional American eats like Philly-style cheesesteaks in addition to thin-crust pies.

Ana at District Winery

385 Water St., SE

DC’s first “urban winery” has a tasting counter and outdoor patio for those who want to sip vino—including the first District-made rosé. The airy New American restaurant serves wine-friendly dishes.

Great Bars and Beer Gardens

The Bullpen

1299 Half St., SE

Just steps from the main entrance, this open-air bar is home base for Nats fans. Back for its tenth season, you’ll find the same easy-drinking tallboy beers and Red Bull-vodka slushies from multiple bars—plus food trucks, corn hole, and live music. The bar is open at least two hours before home game days, with a 3rd to 7th inning happy hour where all drinks are $5.

Bardo Riverfront

25 Potomac Ave., SE

This massive brewery and beer garden perched on the Anacostia River is a quick walk to the south entrances at Nats Park. Fans will find seats for 750 over two acres, a dog park, ample bicycle parking, food trucks, and of course, plenty of fresh beer.

Bluejacket Brewery

300 Tingey St., SE

If you prefer a fresh-brewed German-style pilsner over Bud Light, this brewery/bar/restaurant is your place. An outdoor grill launches for the Nats home opener and runs through the season, with a special menu of eats like burgers (beef and falafel), smoked mumbo ribs, and “boozy” wings. Plus, now you can get cans at the “bottle shop” next door.

Due South and Due South Dockside

301 Water St., SE

The bar area of this Southern-leaning barbecue spot packs them in on game days for beers, brown booze, and eats like pulled pork nachos. Its satellite outdoor bar on the waterfront pier is open on home game days with a full bar and more snacks.

Justin’s Cafe

1025 First St., SE

This popular, no-frills neighborhood bar/restaurant is typically bustling with fans before or after games. Even without a ticket you can catch the game on five flat-screen televisions. A “progressive” happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 4 to 8 pm, starting with $3 beers and $4 rails.

The Big Stick Brats & Brew

20 M St., SE

This snazzier sister of Justin’s Cafe is like a ski chalet meets a sports bar. The menu centers around brews that can be ordered in 20-ounce mugs, sausages, and “shotskis” (i.e. shots served on a ski). Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 PM, as well as every night from 10 PM to close with deals on drinks, apps, and beer-and-shot combos.

The Rosé Garden

301 Water St., SE

Fans can wear red and drink pink at Whaley’s rosé garden (opening mid-April). Go for the blush wines, stay for boozy slushies and a small seafood-centric snack menu.

Best Restaurants

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Chef Kyle Bailey knocked it out of the park last season with the debut of this New England-inspired seafood spot. (He also serves a mean burger.) This year the team added a new waterfront bar/lounge area and raw bar with fans in mind, which will host oyster and beer events, plus outdoor grilling.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Want to escape the crazy pre- and post-game fray? This waterfront Italian restaurant has a spacious bar and dining room–plus on home game days you can get a bowl of pasta and a beer for just $15 at the bar (which also has TVs so you won’t miss the action). The outdoor patio is awesome in warm weather.

Whaley’s

301 Water St., SE

This seafood bar/restaurant serves some of the freshest around, but isn’t too fancy to welcome sports fans. Drop by the U-shaped bar for daily happy hour (5 to 7 PM) for fresh-shucked $1 local oysters—or fried with kimchi mayo ($12)—and a variety of cocktails, beers, and wines.

Quick Bites

Bonchon

1015 Half St., SE

This Korean fried chicken chain double-fries up some of the best wings in town. The Navy Yard location is designed with sports fans in mind, including a 90-seat bar area, many TVs, and a large number of beers.

Takorean

1212 Fourth St., SE

Fast-casual, Korean-style “takos” and bowls topped with kimchi slaw are great for an easy pre-or-post game bite—or take them to-go. There’s also draft beer and sake if you decide to stay.

Shake Shack

54 M St., SE

You don’t need to waste multiple innings waiting in line for your Shack fix inside the stadium now that a branch of the burger joint opened across from the Park.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE

This local ice cream purveyor serves delicious scoops and sundaes with fun flavors like citrus Sichuan peppercorn and espresso colada. Biscuit purveyor Mason Dixie is also popping up in the shop through June with daily biscuit sandwiches for breakfast and lunch (8 AM to 2 PM).

Taylor Gourmet

1259 First St., SE

Fill up on Philly-style hoagies, chicken cutlet sandwiches, and cheesesteaks to cheer on your DC team at this fast-casual sandwich shop.

Rasa

1247 First St., SE

Indian goes fast-casual in this bright, colorful space where customers can design their own bowls—with plenty of vegetarian options—or opt for house combos like turmeric shrimp with South Indian rice noodles, veggies, and chutneys. Wash it down with mango lassi or a draft gin and tonic.

Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.