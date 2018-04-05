Bonjour! Georgetown French Market Returns April 27 – 29!

BONJOUR! Dust off your berets for the 15th Annual Georgetown French Market, on April 27 & 28: 10 am – 5 pm; April 29: Noon – 5 pm, where the charming Book Hill neighborhood of Georgetown transforms into a Parisian-inspired open-air market!   Join us on Wisconsin Avenue from O Street to Reservoir Road, NW where more than 35 local boutiques, antique shops, cafés, and galleries will feature magnifique designer goods, art, home furnishings, French fare, and more. Some items up to 75% off! Join us for a weekend filled with shopping, music, food, and family fun.

WEEKEND FESTIVITIES INCLUDE:

SATURDAY, APRIL 28 |11 AM – 4 PM
TD BANK PARKING LOT 1611 WISCONSIN AVENUE, NW

Live Music
Swing Orphans (French swing)
Bitter Dose Combo (gypsy jazz)
Rachel Sparrow and Didier Prossaird (gypsy jazz)

Family Fun Du’Jour
Face painting, caricature artist, and roaming whimsical street performers!

Say Fromage!
Strike a pose in the French-inspired photo booth, made possible by Getaround. Bringing a four-legged friend? Dress your pup in all things French, snap a picture of them at the Georgetown French Market, and post it on Instagram with the hashtags #georgetownfrenchmarket and #dogsoffrenchmarket, and tag @officialgeorgetowndc and @dcdogmoms. The ‘Best in Show’ winner to be announced the following week, will receive a $100 AMEX gift card! Honorable mentions will also be awarded. You must follow both Instagram accounts to be eligible.

TD BANK PARKING LOT 1611 WISCONSIN AVENUE, NW

Live Music
Laissez Foure (French jazz)

Family Fun Du’Jour
Face painting, caricature artist, and roaming whimsical street performers!

Say Fromage!
CLICK HERE for a complete list of participating stores and offers, information on transportation options and a schedule of events and entertainment.

The Georgetown French Market is presented by the Georgetown Business Improvement District, www.georgetowndc.com.

