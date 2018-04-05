THURSDAY, APRIL 5

SPORTS The Washington Nationals face off against the New York Mets in the first home game of the season on Thursday at Nationals Park. Right-hander Stephen Strasburg is the probable starting pitcher, and the first 25,000 fans will receive a Nats schedule t-shirt. Things to look for this season: There are a number of promotional giveaways (bobbleheads, Star Wars nights, and plenty of kids options) and the Nats will host the 89th All-Star game on July 17th. Thursday’s game: $54-$68, 1:05 PM.

MUSIC The sixth annual hardcore punk Damaged City Festival kicks off on Thursday at All Souls Unitarian Church before moving to the Black Cat for the rest of the weekend. Highlights of the schedule include Limp Wrist’s first DC show in 12 years and the only East Coast appearance by Texas hardcore band Radioactivity. Through April 8. $5-$35 per show.

FILM Georgetown’s fifth Latin American Film Festival explores Latin America through film. The opening film, First Lady of the Revolution, tells the story of Henrietta Boggs, whose marriage to Jose ‘Don Pepe’ Figueres in 1941 led to her journey through activism, political upheaval, and reform in Costa Rica. Each film is followed by a panel discussion. Through April 7. Free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

MUSEUMS In the late 1960s, American photographer Diane Arbus collected her work into a portfolio known as A box of ten photographs. A new exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum traces the history of this collection, including the copies she sold to photographer Richard Avedon, artist Jasper Johns, and Harper’s Bazaar art director Bea Feitler. The path these portfolios took has paved the way for Arbus’s posthumous career. There will be an opening slideshow with a 1970 audio recording of Arbus on Friday night, followed by a panel discussion about her work. Through January 21.

FESTIVAL The 6th Annual DC Web & Digital Media Festival celebrates various voices in the new media landscape, from web series and apps to games and VR. The schedule features web series premieres, podcast listening sessions, and hands-on courses presented by General Assembly. Most events are at the AT&T Forum for Technology, Entertainment, and Policy. Through April 7. $50 for single day or $150 for an all-inclusive pass.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

DANCE The intercollegiate dance competition Bhangra Blowout celebrates the Punjabi folk dance form of bhangra, which is a beat-intensive folk dance style traditionally performed at weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations. Now in its 25th year, Bhangra Blowout is the oldest bhangra competition in the country. Lisner Auditorium will host, with proceeds benefitting the Malala Fund, which supports girls’ education efforts globally. $20-$25, 7 PM.

BEER Georgetown bar the Sovereign is celebrating its second birthday with a huge selection of top-notch beers, including three different kegs from Belgian lambic brewery Cantillon. In addition, the Sovereign will be featuring multiple beers from popular breweries Hill Farmstead, The Veil, Oxbow, and Jester King. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 11 AM.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of 2001: A Space Odyssey with the immersive art exhibit The Barmecide Feast. The exhibit is a full-scale representation of the neoclassical hotel room from the film’s penultimate scene. Access to the exhibit is free, but timed tickets (in 30 minute windows) are required. Groups of six can enter the room for two minutes at a time; tickets will be released in two-week intervals. Through May 28.

KIDS Dive into the world of the Bubble Guppies at the Nickelodeon show’s live performance, “Ready To Rock.” When one of the band’s members goes missing, the rest of the group has to search every corner of their underwater world to find their friend. The music and comedy show encourages audience participation. Sing along at two performances at the National Theatre. $29-$79, 2 PM and 6 PM.