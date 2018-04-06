Things to Do

From Desert to DC: The Art of Burning Man on Instagram

Written by | Published on
From Desert to DC: The Art of Burning Man on Instagram
Photo on Instagram by Andrea Renderos

The Renwick brings the desert to the District in its newest exhibit, “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man.” Washingtonian burner-wannabes are already filling their feeds with the large-scale sculptures inside the gallery and around downtown DC.

Ursa Major meets Ursa Minor.

Another great exhibit! No spectators: The Art Of Burning Man.

A post shared by Andrea Renderos (@andreaa.ren) on

Polyhedrons: A Burning Man staple.

 

Looking for murder.

Reach for the…ceiling?

Extraterrestrial.

You know you love me, XOXO.

Say yes to the Khaleesi-vibe dress.

Wood worship.

Dreamy ‘shrooms.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

More from Things to Do

A Truck Carrying a Pedal-Powered Turntable Is Cruising Around Arlington, Explaining Art

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (April 5-8): Nationals Opening Day, Damaged City Festival, and Belgian Beer at the Sovereign

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (April 5-8): Nationals Opening Day, Damaged City Festival, and Belgian Beer at the Sovereign

MLK’s Last Sunday Sermon Still Resonates at National Cathedral

MLK’s Last Sunday Sermon Still Resonates at National Cathedral

Wish Your CSA Was More Hands-On? Consider a Workshare Program

Wish Your CSA Was More Hands-On? Consider a Workshare Program

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 2-8

Things to Do in DC This Week (April 2-4): An Exonerated Death Row Inmate, Two DC Play Premieres, and a Bruery Dinner

Things to Do in DC This Week (April 2-4): An Exonerated Death Row Inmate, Two DC Play Premieres, and a Bruery Dinner

Enjoy A Spring Getaway With Hilton’s Capital Adventure Package

Enjoy A Spring Getaway With Hilton’s Capital Adventure Package

19 Things To Do Around DC This April

Most Popular

News

The Reinvention of 14th Street: A History

Fifty years after burning in the riots, 14th Street is a glittering stretch of gentrified DC. For better or worse, here's how it happened.
News  |  Real Estate

Where Can You Stay on Capitol Hill for What Scott Pruitt Paid?

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News

Is DC Being Too Mean to Louise Linton?

Trumpworld sees the actress-turned-cabinet-spouse as a victim of the Beltway's mean-girl social set. Le tout Washington disagrees.
Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (April 5-8): Nationals Opening Day, Damaged City Festival, and Belgian Beer at the Sovereign