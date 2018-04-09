Take an Exclusive Look at the Next Wave of Development Coming to the Yards

A whole lot more is coming to the Yards on the Southeast DC waterfront.

Developer Forest City exclusively shared with Washingtonian renderings for the second phase of the 48-acre, mixed-use neighborhood it’s creating near Nationals Park. The development already includes several apartment buildings, an under-construction condo building, restaurants such as Osteria Morini and Blue Jacket Brewery, and the much beloved Yards Park. This next wave of construction—set to begin in 2019—will bring 1.5 million square feet of office space, 150,000 additional square feet of restaurants and shops, and 1,200 more residential units.

Phase two will be built between 1st Street, SE and New Jersey Avenue, to the west of the completed portion of the Yards. A pedestrian-oriented, six-block “spine” featuring ground-level retail and dining, green spaces, and public gathering areas will make up its core. The spine will start at a new plaza by the Navy Yard Metro at the intersection of New Jersey and M Street, and run all the way to the Anacostia River.

DC’s first Thompson Hotel, expected to open in 2020, will comprise the final piece of the Yards’ first phase of development. San Francisco’s Geolo Capital and Boston’s JW Capital Partners are constructing the 225-room hotel at Tingey and 3rd streets, SE. It will include a first-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the city.

The entirety of the Yards’ second phase is slated to finish in 2030. It will nearly triple the size of the existing development.

Marisa M. Kashino Senior Editor Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.