8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Cuban cafe Colada Shop debuts a very exciting addition at its 14th Street location on Thursday: a new rooftop bar, just in time for warm-weather (and day drinking). Come check out the view for yourself at its Havana Nights-themed party. An added incentive? Drinks are $6, and empanadas $2 from 4 PM to close.

Go eat for a good cause on Thursday. Dining Out for Life is an event where local restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to Food & Friends, which provides nutrition and meal delivery services to people with serious illnesses. Pick from tasty options like Hank’s Oyster Bar, Le Diplomate, Mintwood Place, and many more—it’s all for charity.

Every day is gin day for some people, but it’s officially Gin Week in DC. Head to cocktail joint the Gibson on Friday for a mixology event with Jos. A Magnus, where distiller Nicole Hassoun discusses the botanicals used their Vigilant and Vigilant Navy Strength gins. Then on Saturday, Sax hosts the big Gin Festival from noon to 4 PM (tickets are $63 per person).

Head to Capitol Hill hotspot Chiko on Friday for another session of their After Dark series. This week host chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee cook alongside Edward Lee of Succotash to experiment in the kitchen. The after-hours event lasts from 9:30 PM until midnight, and all specials are priced at $8.

Pinstripes goes beyond bowling on Saturday at its crawfish boil benefiting cancer research. A ticket gets you five hours of unlimited crawfish at the Georgetown spot, complete with sides, live music, and an open bar ($90 per person). If that’s not enough entertainment, go next-door afterwards to check out the new beer bar Church Hall.

Celebrate Greek Easter on Saturday at Zaytinya’s annual Agorá Party. José Andrés’ Mediterranean spot transforms its patio into a Greek marketplace with food, drinks, and live music. Don’t forget to take a break to pose with visiting Spartans for a photo opp.

Things are getting smoky on the El Techo roof this Saturday. Come by Smoke Sesh for a menu full of charred flavor—think smoked brisket and pork butt tacos, jalapeños stuffed with brisket burnt tips, and hibiscus and lemon-ginger mezcal cocktails. All food and drinks are priced a la carte, and available from open until items run out.

It’s a bar…with barre. On Sunday, the Sovereign in Georgetown partners with Women Who Whiskey and Open Barre to host a barre exercise class. The best part? There will be a Wigle Whiskey tasting and signature cocktails, too. After your muscles are completely dead, stick around for brunch and more drinks.

And heading into the week…

You may only associate Bluejacket with beer, but on Monday the Navy Yard brewery hosts a five-course beer and whiskey dinner. Master distiller Dave Pickerell is behind big-name liquors like WhistlePig, and he’ll work with the brewery to deliver a sample of whiskey alongside each course’s beer pairing. As for food, the menu will feature everything from baked oysters to warm chocolate brioche.

What’s better than Shakespeare? Shakespeare with booze, duh. Join a group of DC actors at the Pinch on Tuesday as they read aloud from some of the Bard’s most famous plays while drinking. As the night wears on and the drink tallies creep higher, the monologues get more dramatic.

If warm weather makes you see the world through rosé-colored glasses, then snag tickets to District Winery‘s Rosé Release Party next Sunday, (April 22). DC’s first “urban winery” will release the first DC-made dry rosé at a soiree in their private event space overlooking the water. Tickets ($75 to $95) include wine, French hors d’ouevures, and more.