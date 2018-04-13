Here Are The 2018 Opening Dates For DC-Area Farmers Markets

Start dreaming of asparagus and kohlrabi, because farmers market season is finally here. Consult this guide for the market nearest you.
DC
Dupont Circle
1500 20th St., NW
Open year-round on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Eastern Market Outdoor Market
225 7th St. SE
Open year-round on Tuesdays from 1 to 7 PM, Saturdays from 7 AM to 6 PM, and Sundays 9 AM to 5 PM.
Foggy Bottom
901 23rd St., NW
Open April 4 to Nov. 21 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM.
Penn Quarter
801 F St., NW
Open April 5 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.
By the White House
810 Vermont Ave., NW
Open April 5 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Mount Pleasant
3210 Mount Pleasant St., NW
Open April 7 to Dec. 22 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
H Street Northeast
800 13th St., NE
Open April 7 to Dec. 15 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.
16th Street Heights
14th St. and Kennedy St., NW
Open April 14 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM
Columbia Heights
Civic Plaza, 14th St. and Park Rd., NW
Open April 21 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM and May 16 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 PM.
Monroe Street
Arts Walk and Plaza, 716 Monroe St., NE
Open April 21 to Dec. 8 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
CityCenterDC
1098 New York Ave., NW
Open May 1 to Oct. 30 on Tuesdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.
USDA
Independence Ave., SW and 12th St., SW
Open May 4 to Oct. 26 on Fridays from 9 AM to 2 PM.
Mt. Vernon Triangle
499 I St., NW
Open May 5 to Oct. 27 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 Pm.
14th & U
14th St., NW and U St., NW
Open May 5 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Bloomingdale
R St., NW and 1st St., NW
Open May 6 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Capitol Riverfront
200 M St., SE
Open May 6 to Oct. 28 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Petworth
9th St., NW and Upshur St., NW
Open May 5 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Capital Harvest
1300 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Open May 11 to Nov. 9 on Fridays from 11 AM to 3 PM.
Glover Park-Burleith
Hardy Middle School parking lot, 1819 35th St., NW
Open May 19 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Ward 8
3200 6th St., SE
Open June 2 on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Minnesota Ave.
3924 Minnesota Ave., NE
Open June 2 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM and June 7 on Thursdays from 2 to 5 PM.
Quarles Veggie Stand
4404 Quarles St., NE
Open June 2 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Chavez Veggie Stand
750 block of Parkside Pl. NE
Open June 2 to Sept. 29 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM
Shaw
Old City Farm and Guild, 925 Rhode Island Ave., NW
Open June 3 to Sept. 30 on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Watkins
1300 E St., SE
Open June 6 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7:30 PM.
Georgetown
1044 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Open June through November on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Georgetown University
37th St., NW and O St., NW
Open March 14 on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 PM.
VIRGINIA
Crystal City
1965 Crystal Dr., Arlington
Open April 3 to Nov. 20 on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 PM.
Ballston
901 N. Taylor St., Arlington
Open April 5 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.
Herndon
700 Lynn St., Herndon
Open April 19 through November on Thursdays from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.
Courthouse
N. 14th St. and N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington
Open April 21 to Dec. 29 (prime season) on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.
Reston
St. Johns Neuman Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston
Open April 18 to Nov. 21 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM
Springfield
Springfield Town Center, 6699 Spring Mall Dr., Springfield
Open April 28 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Oakton
Unity of Fairfax Church, 2854 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton
Open April 21 to Dec. 29 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Rosslyn
1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington
Open May 2 to Oct. 31 on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 PM.
Huntington
5919 North Kings Highway, Alexandria
Open May 3 to Oct. 25 on Thursdays from 4 to 7:30 PM.
Arlington Mill
909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington
Open May 5 to October on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Fairlington
3308 S. Stafford St., Arlington
Open May 6 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Chantilly
St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly
Open May 10 to Nov. 15 on Thursdays from 3:30 to 7 PM.
Tysons
8400 Westpark Dr., McLean
Open May 13 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Marymount
2807 N. Glebe Road, Arlington
Open May 26 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
West End
Ben Brenman Park, 4800 Brenman Park Dr., Alexandria
Open May to October on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 1 PM.
Gainesville
Mountain View Elementary School, 5600 McLeod Way, Haymarket
Open June 3 to Sept. 30 on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Falls Church
City Hall parking lot, 300 Park Ave., Falls Church
Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM April through December.
Westover
1644 N. McKinley Rd.
Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM December through April and 8 AM to 12 PM May through November.
Del Ray
203 East Oxford Ave., Alexandria
Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.
Old Town
Market Square at 301 King St., Alexandria
Open year-round on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 PM.
Old Town North
901 N. Royal St., Alexandria
Open year-round on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.
Columbia Pike
2820 Columbia Pike, Arlington
Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Mosaic Central
2910 District Ave., Fairfax
Open year-round on Sundays from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
MARYLAND
Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market
7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
Open year-round on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (outside only) from 7 AM to 4 PM.
Silver Spring
890 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
Open year-round on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM April through December.
Takoma Park
Laurel Ave. (between Carroll Ave. and Eastern Ave.), Takoma Park
Open year-round on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Bethesda Central
7600 Arlington Road, Bethesda
Open April 1 to Dec. 30 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.
Pike Central
6001 Executive Blvd., Rockville
Open April 28 to Nov. 17 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.
Olney
2801 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney
Open May 13 to Nov. 4 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Crossroads
Anne St. (between University Blvd. and Hammond Ave.), Takoma Park
Open April 18 to Nov. 28 on Wednesdays from 11 AM to 3 PM.
Hyattsville
4310 Gallatin St., Hyattsville
Open May 18 to Sept. 21 every third Friday from 3 to 7 PM.
