The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 4/14-4/15

Bloomingdale

Where: 119 V. St., NW

How much: $1,350,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This 1909 Victorian has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Though it’s been renovated, it still retains its original chestnut woodwork, along with other vintage details, including the crown molding, fireplaces, and chandeliers. The home is well lit, with recessed lighting and large windows throughout, including in the eat-in kitchen. The space is cozy, but has great cabinet space and a stainless steel range hood stove. There’s room for outdoor entertaining with a small patio off one of the bedrooms, which offers panoramic views of the neighborhood’s skyline. Another plus is a private parking spot located in the rear of the home.

Alexandria

Where: 1128 Greenway Rd.

How much: $799,900

When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm

Why: Thanks to an open floor plan, this five bedroom, three bathroom home offers room for entertaining. The combined living and dining space features hardwood floors throughout, and a statement blue wall in an otherwise neutral home. In the kitchen, a skylight — located above a beamed ceiling — recessed lighting, and a large window overlooking the backyard brighten up the space. The sunroom is another great feature. Along with an exposed brick wall and floor-to-ceiling windows, a bright-red vintage wood-burning fireplace is the eye-catcher. The large fenced-in yard offers tons of green space.

Woodridge

Where: 2127 Rand Pl., NE

How much: $638,500

When: Saturday 9:30am to 10:30am, 1pm to 3pm

Why: This charming 1920s bungalow has everything you’d want in a cozy DC home — as if the bright yellow door isn’t enough. The open kitchen and living room offers tons of natural light, and just off the space is a room that could be used as a separate living area or an office. The four bedrooms and three baths are spacious, and the master suite comes with a large, walk-in closet. The master bath has double sinks, and a finished basement and yard provide extra entertaining space.

