Jenna and Ben met at a restaurant in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Baltimore during the summer of 2012. After graduating from UNC, Ben, who was born and raised in Annapolis, played lacrosse professionally with the Chesapeake Bayhawks for eight years before he began coaching at St. Mary’s High School. Jenna had just graduated from Towson the previous spring and was out at a local restaurant when the two crossed paths.

In December 2015, the couple got engaged during a vacation in the Dominican Republic and began planning one of the most playful, sunshine-soaked weddings we’ve seen in a while. The bride didn’t hold back on her color of choice—fans of pop art-pink will be smitten with the bold, bubblegum pink bridesmaids dresses Jenna selected for her squad. The ceremony began at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis before migrating over to the Westin Annapolis for ‘the party of the year.’ A quick glance through the pink, orange, and yellow toned wedding below, captured by Renee Hollingshead Photography, will have you more than ready for some summertime sun.

The Details

