May 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Britcom with Edina and Patsy, for short

6. Stomach six

9. Thought the world of

15. Singing show, for short

19. Three-line poem

20. Org. sometimes just called “Langley”

21. Poe poem

22. Finding ___

23. Chesapeake catch

26. In the distance

27. Word after worker or queen

28. Fish-and-chips fish

29. 1960s attorney general ___ Clark

30. Release from restraints

32. Become energized by

34. Like Turkmens and Tajiks

35. Atlanta suburb

38. Where Dave Chappelle grew up

44. Three-time AL MVP, in headlines

45. Actress Redgrave or Whitfield

47. Soft and lustrous

48. Usher’s “What Happened ___”

49. Toyota produced from 1970 to 2006

51. The land of Lod

54. Raise, as glasses

56. Team name of West Virginia State University

59. Splits along a natural line

61. Does in, as a dragon

62. Failed in a YouTube-worthy way

63. Put up

64. In the direction of

66. “Outta my way!”

68. Extended across

71. Lowest part of a roof

72. David Bowie’s “Sell Me ___”

77. Miso-soup ingredient

78. DC Council member from 1999 to 2007 and 2011 to 2016

81. One of many met by Che Guevara in The Motorcycle Diaries

82. Eddie of Pearl Jam

83. Planned community built in 1964

84. Keep tabs on

85. Sales pitch

87. Related

90. Nation between Ghana and Benin

91. Hall of Famer who played all 20 of his NFL seasons with the Redskins

96. Consume as prey

98. Fake duck

99. Very end of a drink

101. Shutterbug

103. In a desperate way

106. Comprehend fully

107. Shade

110. Healthy-looking

111. Its headquarters is next to DAR Constitution Hall

115. Troubles

116. What free items carry

117. Wheels

118. Watering holes

119. Didn’t advance to the next round

120. Breakfast biscuits

121. Abbr. in some town names

122. Its six lines appear in this puzzle’s theme entries

Down

1. Whaler with a whalebone leg

2. Hold, as one’s breath

3. Turn in paperwork

4. Called at times

5. Ralph who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950

6. Quality of lemon juice

7. Pen name?

8. Cavalry sword

9. Chair endowers, usually

10. Rick on the radio

11. Not repeatedly

12. Gilmore Girls role

13. Time

14. Composing Claude

15. Unwinding after work, perhaps

16. Ultimate

17. Country on the Arabian Sea

18. Exasperated cry

24. Wrong subject?

25. Southeast Asia’s only landlocked country

31. Quick swig

32. In an efficient way

33. Moving vehicle

34. Craft with two horses

35. G Street store

36. Shocked, poetically

37. ___ die (start one’s turn, in many games)

39. Test for future attys.

40. Competes

41. Wing of a building

42. ___ out (edged)

43. Backbone

46. More pleasant

50. Best Director winner for Dances With Wolves

52. Slump

53. Not working anymore (abbr.)

54. Unit equal to about 2½ acres

55. ___ of this Swirled (Ben & Jerry’s flavor)

57. Slack-___ (bewildered)

58. Not much

59. Wave top

60. Luau wear

63. All squared up

65. Indivisible

66. Medieval weapon

67. Unhidden

68. “Bye now!”

69. Cutout toys

70. Wow

71. Wind up

73. Raise, as one’s eyes

74. Winning

75. Galore

76. Mortise-and-___ joint

77. Piece of equipment in PyeongChang

78. Change course

79. Unproductive

80. Chose off the menu

82. Loan shark’s charge

85. Catchy phrases

86. Layer

88. ___-maligned (disparaged, perhaps unfairly)

89. Accountant’s books

92. Attempt at a better grade

93. Prefix with tourism

94. Gives a seat to, in a way

95. The Lion King character

97. Early term for an internet company

100. Coordinate

101. Knight of Nike

102. Part of the Los Angeles Angels logo

103. Art ___

104. Fe

105. Increase

107. Parasite’s meal ticket

108. Customer

109. Gas-station brand in Canada

112. Soft-soled shoe, for short

113. Snitch

114. Charlotte of Diff’rent Strokes

