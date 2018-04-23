May 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Britcom with Edina and Patsy, for short
6. Stomach six
9. Thought the world of
15. Singing show, for short
19. Three-line poem
20. Org. sometimes just called “Langley”
21. Poe poem
22. Finding ___
23. Chesapeake catch
26. In the distance
27. Word after worker or queen
28. Fish-and-chips fish
29. 1960s attorney general ___ Clark
30. Release from restraints
32. Become energized by
34. Like Turkmens and Tajiks
35. Atlanta suburb
38. Where Dave Chappelle grew up
44. Three-time AL MVP, in headlines
45. Actress Redgrave or Whitfield
47. Soft and lustrous
48. Usher’s “What Happened ___”
49. Toyota produced from 1970 to 2006
51. The land of Lod
54. Raise, as glasses
56. Team name of West Virginia State University
59. Splits along a natural line
61. Does in, as a dragon
62. Failed in a YouTube-worthy way
63. Put up
64. In the direction of
66. “Outta my way!”
68. Extended across
71. Lowest part of a roof
72. David Bowie’s “Sell Me ___”
77. Miso-soup ingredient
78. DC Council member from 1999 to 2007 and 2011 to 2016
81. One of many met by Che Guevara in The Motorcycle Diaries
82. Eddie of Pearl Jam
83. Planned community built in 1964
84. Keep tabs on
85. Sales pitch
87. Related
90. Nation between Ghana and Benin
91. Hall of Famer who played all 20 of his NFL seasons with the Redskins
96. Consume as prey
98. Fake duck
99. Very end of a drink
101. Shutterbug
103. In a desperate way
106. Comprehend fully
107. Shade
110. Healthy-looking
111. Its headquarters is next to DAR Constitution Hall
115. Troubles
116. What free items carry
117. Wheels
118. Watering holes
119. Didn’t advance to the next round
120. Breakfast biscuits
121. Abbr. in some town names
122. Its six lines appear in this puzzle’s theme entries
Down
1. Whaler with a whalebone leg
2. Hold, as one’s breath
3. Turn in paperwork
4. Called at times
5. Ralph who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950
6. Quality of lemon juice
7. Pen name?
8. Cavalry sword
9. Chair endowers, usually
10. Rick on the radio
11. Not repeatedly
12. Gilmore Girls role
13. Time
14. Composing Claude
15. Unwinding after work, perhaps
16. Ultimate
17. Country on the Arabian Sea
18. Exasperated cry
24. Wrong subject?
25. Southeast Asia’s only landlocked country
31. Quick swig
32. In an efficient way
33. Moving vehicle
34. Craft with two horses
35. G Street store
36. Shocked, poetically
37. ___ die (start one’s turn, in many games)
39. Test for future attys.
40. Competes
41. Wing of a building
42. ___ out (edged)
43. Backbone
46. More pleasant
50. Best Director winner for Dances With Wolves
52. Slump
53. Not working anymore (abbr.)
54. Unit equal to about 2½ acres
55. ___ of this Swirled (Ben & Jerry’s flavor)
57. Slack-___ (bewildered)
58. Not much
59. Wave top
60. Luau wear
63. All squared up
65. Indivisible
66. Medieval weapon
67. Unhidden
68. “Bye now!”
69. Cutout toys
70. Wow
71. Wind up
73. Raise, as one’s eyes
74. Winning
75. Galore
76. Mortise-and-___ joint
77. Piece of equipment in PyeongChang
78. Change course
79. Unproductive
80. Chose off the menu
82. Loan shark’s charge
85. Catchy phrases
86. Layer
88. ___-maligned (disparaged, perhaps unfairly)
89. Accountant’s books
92. Attempt at a better grade
93. Prefix with tourism
94. Gives a seat to, in a way
95. The Lion King character
97. Early term for an internet company
100. Coordinate
101. Knight of Nike
102. Part of the Los Angeles Angels logo
103. Art ___
104. Fe
105. Increase
107. Parasite’s meal ticket
108. Customer
109. Gas-station brand in Canada
112. Soft-soled shoe, for short
113. Snitch
114. Charlotte of Diff’rent Strokes