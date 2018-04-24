Five Great Dog Parks in Arlington

Arlingtonians love their dogs—so it’s no surprise the area has plenty of off-leash parks. Here are our favorites.

Related How to Spend a Day in Arlington

Best for Humans Who Want to Have Fun, Too

Benjamin Banneker

In addition to a fenced-in area for dogs, the park has a playground, nearby running trails, and picnic tables and grills. 1680 N. Sycamore St.

Best for Dogs That Just Want to Chill Out

There’s plenty of on-street parking, and the open layout keeps dogs in sight. It’s much quieter than the nearby Shirlington park, so head here for a more laid-back vibe. Corner of S. Pollard St. and S. Walter Reed Dr.

Best for Very Well-Trained Dogs

Dogs can sniff and explore to their hearts’ content at this tucked-away wooded park. However, it’s unfenced, making it suitable only for pets that are trustworthy off-leash. 301 S. Harrison St.

Best for City Dogs

With a construction price tag of nearly $2 million, this park features synthetic turf, a $120,000 fountain/pool for swimming, and a sound wall that muffles barking. It’s right off Clarendon’s main drag—so expect crowds at prime dog-walking hours. 1230 N. Hartford St.

Best Overall

The biggest and busiest of Arlington’s dog parks is worth the trip even if you don’t live nearby. Its 109,000 square feet give pups a chance to stretch their legs, and a separate area for small dogs is still plenty big. There’s also access to a stream—and for those whose pets get too dirty splashing around, Muddy Mutt self-serve dog wash is next door. 2710 S. Oakland St.

This article appeared in the April 2018 issue of Washingtonian.