7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Smithsonian Craft Show is underway, and you can celebrate its kick-off by sipping cocktails on Thursday. Check out the many wares on display (woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, you name it) while trying drinks from the mixologists at Service Bar, Copy Cat, and others. A ticket gets you a free drink; after that, they’re $5.

Belgian group the Brussels Beer Project installed its first permanent draft line in the US at Brasserie Beck. Chef Robert Wiedmaier and cicerone Dean Myers welcome the new addition with a happy hour celebration on Friday. Try out the Belgian beer for yourself with a series of tastings and paired appetizers.

Break out the berets! The Georgetown French Market kicks off on Friday and lasts through Saturday. Come by for live jazz and swing music, caricature artists, face painting, a dog costume contest, and much more. Shops and restaurants will offer discounts and specials for the fete, including half-off crepes at Cafe Bonaparte, pastries at Patisserie Poupon, wine tastings from Bacchus, and much more.

The spirit of NOLA takes to 14th Street at Saturday’s Crawfish Boil at Pearl Dive. In addition to the crustaceans, you can feast on Andouille sausage, wood-grilled oysters, hush puppies, slaw, and corn on the cob. It wouldn’t be a Big Easy-inspired gathering without Abita beer, and plenty of Creole punch. Tickets are $55 for food only, and $75 for food and drink.

Sweet tooths: Get your fix on Saturday at the DC Chocolate Festival. The event applies to all-ages, with an activity-filled morning session geared toward families and kids ($30), and a later one with a whiskey and chocolate pairing (also $30). Date night, anyone?

It wouldn’t be a weekend in DC without a food or wine festival of some sort—this weekend, they’re combined! The National Wine & Food Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at National Harbor with over 150 kinds of wine, beer, and liquor to sample. A bevy of local chefs and restaurateurs cook on-site for demonstrations and tastings. Keep your eyes peeled for Scott Drewno of Chiko, Amy Brandwein of Centrolina, Alex McCoy of Lucky Buns, and more. It’s $39 for a one-day ticket, and $69 for a weekend or VIP ticket.

Spend Sunday at Up Top Acres’s rooftop garden in Southeast DC. The urban farm hosts an event celebrating Jose Andres’s veggie-centric chain, Beefsteak and its local partners. Come by for samples from the new spring menu, games, make-your-own vegetable planters, a photo booth, kombucha cocktails, and snacks from spots like Souper Girl and Dog Tag Bakery. Tickets are $40.

And heading into the week…

Monday looks a little better when there’s tequila involved. Mexico in a Bottle returns for a third year to the Mexican Cultural Institute, where you can sample a variety of mezcals, tequilas, and raicillas. To counteract the booze, there will be food from Oyamel, Espita, El Chucho, Rosa Mexicano, and many more local Mexican spots. Tickets are $75.

DBGB owner chef Daniel Boulud will be down in DC for the night on Tuesday to host a spring feast. He’ll partner with head chef Nicholas Tang for a four-course dinner with paired wines. Tickets are $195, and each guest will get a signed copy of Chef Boulud’s new book, Letters to a Young Chef.