French President Emmanuel Macron Ate Tater Tots at Tonic in Foggy Bottom

French President Emmanuel Macron dined on a goat cheese gateau and rack of spring lamb for a state dinner at the White House on Tuesday. The next day, he opted for something much more Trumpian: a cheeseburger.
The French leader and Congressman John Lewis of Georgia shared a meal on the third-floor of Tonic at Quigley’s. The casual Foggy Bottom pub is mostly a hangout for George Washington University students. The two also visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial together. According to the restaurant, Macron ordered the Tonic Burger with cheddar cheese, a Caesar salad, and tater tots. (Alas, he did not go for Tonic’s famed “totchos.”)
“It would be cliché to serve French fries to the President of France — luckily we only serve tots here,” Tonic owner Jeremy Pollok says in a statement.
Afterward, Macron left his motorcade behind and walked to George Washington University’s Charles E. Smith Center for a speaking engagment. He took plenty selfies and shook hands with the crowd that gathered outside.
CORRECTION: This story initially reported that Macron spoke at George Washington University’s Lisner Center. In fact, it is the university’s Charles E. Smith Center.