Waterside in Old Town

Where: Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria, 220 Union St. Alexandria; 703-721-3800.

What’s special: The only waterfront hotel in Old Town, the Indigo has decor that’s nautically inspired. (Coincidentally, while building it, crews unearthed a 50-foot vessel that archaeologists believe was abandoned in the late 18th century.) The simple but sophisticated guest rooms offer comfortable beds, and many have river views. The on-site Hummingbird restaurant, too, overlooks the water. And in the neighborhood, cobblestone streets once walked by George Washington and Robert E. Lee house boutique shops and restaurants, many with outdoor seating. If there on a Saturday morning, don’t miss the Farmers’ Market in Market Square, just a few blocks away.

The deal: The “Set Sail” package includes overnight accommodations in a king water-view room, a two-hour private sailing lesson at nearby Belle Haven Marina, a $15 transportation credit to the marina or complimentary valet parking, and two glasses of sparkling Virginia wine and a half dozen oysters at James Beard Award nominee chef Cathal Armstrong’s Hummingbird restaurant. Washingtonian readers also receive two complimentary cocktails, a $22 value. Rates start at $379. To book, click here or call 703- 721-3800 and ask for the Set Sail package. Must book 14 days in advance. Readers should mention the deal at check-in to receive the vouchers.

When: Valid for stays May through September 28, 2018.

Road to Richmond

Where: Quirk Hotel, 201 West Broad St., Richmond; 804-340-6040.

What’s special: The Quirk Hotel was named one of the “South’s Best Hotels” this year by Southern Living. The hotel features local artists, and a courtyard, patio, and rooftop bar. Its downtown location is ideal, steps from small galleries, boutiques, and restaurants.

The deal: “The Road to Richmond” package includes the best available rate, complimentary valet parking, and a $25 food and beverage credit per stay. Washingtonian readers also receive an in-room bottle of Prosecco and two tickets to the Valentine Museum (devoted to the history of the city), a $32 value. To get these extras, use the promo code WASHINGTONIAN. The starting rate is $189.

When: Valid for stays throughout 2018.

Small Ship Adventure

Where: Offshore Outpost expedition aboard the Pacific Provider to the remote shores of Alaska’s Prince William Sound.

What’s special: With only 12 guests and eight crew members on a 160-foot expedition yacht, you’ll have a personalized adventure to Alaska. It’s nature up-close. Weekly itineraries include kayaking to remote coves and unspoiled shorelines alongside rafts of otters, watching humpback whales and orcas, fishing for salmon and rockfish, and seeing glaciers from a tender or hiking up to them onshore. The chef can prepare your catch-of-the-day for dinner, and you can drink handcrafted cocktails and relax in the top-deck Jacuzzi while stargazing.

The deal: To kick-off its inaugural season, Offshore Outpost Expedition is offering a $1,000 discount on a six-night cruise, and an additional complimentary night stay at the newly renovated Lakefront Anchorage, located on Lake Hood, prior to your trip. Washingtonian readers will also receive an additional $2,000 discount plus a complimentary bottle of champagne (valued at $150) for the following departures: May 27 and June 3, 10, 17, 24. The price is $5,900 (normally $8,900); book by May 20 with the booking code WASHCHAMP34.

When: Valid for departures May 27 and June 3, 10, 17, 24.

A Treehouse in Jamaica

Where: Sunset at the Palms, Norman Manley Blvd., Negril, Jamaica; 877-734-3282.

What’s special: Sunset at the Palms is a treehouse-style, adults-only, all-inclusive boutique hotel. Here you can relax and enjoy the private beach, non-motorized sports (pedal boats, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards), tennis, the fitness center, a swimming pool, and all meals and beverages. The resort’s mantra is “Sensory Magic,” and, in that spirit, it offers sunset-viewing parties, festive culinary events (including a seafood fiesta), and screenings of movies filmed on the island. And to start a vacation off right, the Club MoBay VIP arrival service at the airport fast-tracks you through immigration and customs.

The deal: For its second annual “Jamaica-Rama,” the starting rate for May 1 through August 11 is $176 per person per night with a three-night minimum stay required. From August 12 through October 31, the rate is $168 a person. Readers get $50 off of any spa treatment of $130 or more by mentioning Washingtonian when they check-in.

When: Valid for stays from May through October 2018.

Cuisine and Art in Paradise

Where: Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels, Paynes Bay, Barbados; 246-419-4200.

What’s special: Situated on the island’s west coast, this newly redesigned resort is an intimate, 35-room, adults-only hotel. It offers locally-inspired cuisine at Tapestry Restaurant, unlimited water sports, and the Treasure Beach Art Crawl—a curated gallery tour showcasing pieces created by local Bajan artists. Then dig into your creative side with complimentary easels, paints, and meditation mandala classes. Thanks to rum experiences at sunset and striking island views, it shouldn’t be hard to find inspiration.

The deal: The “Escape to Barbados” offer includes Elegant Hotels’ free motorized and non-motorized water sports, free wi-fi, breakfast every morning, and pool and beachside “ambassadors” to bring you an afternoon snack, more sunscreen, or a cold cocktail. Rates start at $249 a night, a savings of up to 50 percent. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of wine, a $35 value, when they mention “Washington” at check-in. Book by May 31, 2018.

When: Valid for stays now through October 31, 2018.