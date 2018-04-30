Health  |  Things to Do

Free Outdoor Classes are Back with Golden Triangle’s TriFit Series

The summer TriFit schedule kicks off May 1.
Written by | Published on
Free Outdoor Classes are Back with Golden Triangle’s TriFit Series
Photo via Golden Triangle DC/Facebook.

Starting May 1, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District will hold free happy hour workouts in Farragut Square on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, lasting through September. These popular events have hosted over a thousand people in the past and make it easier than ever to slide in a workout.

The classes require you to only register once and sign a waiver online. Then just bring a mat and water and stop by the Golden Triangle tent each time you visit. Here’s the standing schedule:

Tuesday: Yoga with CorePower Yoga
Wednesday: Barre
Thursday: Pilates

Look for health demonstrations and nutritious snacks from Golden Triangle restaurants. Classes start at 5:30PM, and be sure to fill out your info and sign the waiver here before your first workout. Farragut Square is located at Connecticut Avenue and K Street.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

Related Posts

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 30-May 6

How I Got This Body: This Busy Mom of Five Overcame Depression and Lost 90 Pounds in Two Years—and Isn’t Done Yet

People Are Still Trying To Drop off Mail at This Bethesda Post Office-Turned-Gym

Here Are the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC this Week: April 23-29

More from Health

A Pregnancy Ends. A Facebook Post Follows. How Should You Respond?

Washingtonian’s Guide to Retirement Living in the DC-Area

Washingtonian’s Guide to Retirement Living in the DC-Area

How I Got This Body: She Went from 160 Pounds to 143 in Just Five Months by Doing Crossfit, Two-a-Days, and Splurging on Pizza

At SoulCycle, You Can Now Buy Swarovski Crystal Leggings from Ultracor