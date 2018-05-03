Real Estate

For $70,000 You Can Own a Patch of Grass in Adams Morgan

Written by | Published on

In real estate, it’s all about location, location, location, or so a listing posted yesterday reminds buyers who may be in the market for an oddly shaped plot of land in a hot DC neighborhood.

In Adams Morgan—where the median home price is upward of half-a-million dollars, according to Zillow—you can purchase a 457-square-foot triangle of grass at the corner of V Street and Florida Avenue for a mere $70,000. The listing doesn’t offer too many details about the plot, but encourages potential buyers to “be creative.”

Interested? Here’s a triangular home not too far from this patch of AdMo to get you thinking, you know, creatively.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
Vittoria Elliott
Editorial Fellow

More from Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 4/28-4/29

How the Arrival of Amazon’s HQ2 Could Affect Washington Rents

How the Arrival of Amazon’s HQ2 Could Affect Washington Rents

This Innovative Suburb Once Seemed Like a Failure

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 4/21-4/22

Which Washington-Area Neighborhoods Will Boom Next?

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: 4/14-4/15

Listing We Love: An Eclectic Georgetown Mansion with Color Everywhere

Take an Exclusive Look at the Next Wave of Development Coming to the Yards

Take an Exclusive Look at the Next Wave of Development Coming to the Yards