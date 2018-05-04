5 Lovely Mother’s Day Brunch Experiences Around DC

Mother’s Day is to brunch what Valentine’s Day is to dinner: any restaurant that’s open on Sunday, May 13 has something planned. So how does one decide where to eat? We’ve compiled a few ideas outside the typical brunch box.

Head to Virginia (or Maryland!) wine country

Virginia wine country is green and gorgeous this time of year, and charming towns like Middleburg and The Plains are only about an hour driving distance from DC. Many vineyards are family-friendly, offering picnic spots, live music, and lawn games for the under-21 crowd. Combine a visit to a vineyard with lovely wine-country brunch destinations such as Girasole, Field & Main, and of course, The Inn at Little Washington. Marylanders, you have plenty of options, too.

Brunch at the museums

See and taste the world of Cézanne at the National Gallery of Art. The palatial Garden Cafe is currently serving a French menu inspired by the painter through July 1, including a buffet brunch with dishes like striped bass niҫoise and crepes ($30 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under). Head to the Cézanne portraits exhibit before or after. If music is more mom’s thing, Manna by chef Todd Grey at The Museum of the Bible serves a special Mediterranean buffet from noon to 2 PM alongside “urban gospel” sounds from DJ Aarock playing artists like Toby Mac and Lecrae (email manna.reservations@quincehospitality.com).

Go luxe with a hotel spread

Hotel brunches feel like festive occasions, even on a normal day—think handsome lobbies, gorgeous flower arrangements. Other holiday perks: hotel eateries are almost always family-friendly, well-trained for high-volume dining, and often open both early and late for last-minute reservations. If you want to really splurge, Plume at the luxe Jefferson is the place. They’re serving a multi-course meal in the lovely Greenhouse for $112 per person ($55 kids 12 and under). Looking for something new? Try hyper-local fare at A Rake’s Progress in the ultra-hip Line hotel, which just launched Sunday brunch.

Crack crabs for a casual feast

If mom’s idea of bliss is hot crabs and cold beer, you’re in luck. Chesapeake crabs are just beginning to make their way onto menus, and great crab houses like Cantler’s and The Point near Annapolis are expecting their first local catches next week. No car? No problem. The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse in DC dishes up Maryland blues (and a mean house-smoked fish platter to start).

Take in the water views

There’s more waterfront dining around DC than ever before. Around Navy Yard, we’d love to treat mom to hibiscus-Prosecco floats and a three-course menu on the waterfront patio at Osteria Morini ($65 adults; $25 kids); a gorgeous seafood plateau and other oceanic eats at Whaley’s; lobster omelettes and other New England-inspired fare on the deck at the Salt Line; or a wine tasting followed by a rosé-fueled New American brunch at District Winery. Over at the new Wharf, there are still early and late reservations available at glitzy Spanish spot Del Mar for their four-course brunch ($95 per person). For something different, try Filipino/Thai/Korean newcomer, Kaliwa (open for lunch), or chef Kwame Onwuachi’s African and Caribbean-accented brunch at Kith and Kin. Over at National Harbor in Maryland, José Andrés will soon open the patio at Fish for steamed crabs, oysters, and other casual seafood with distant river views.

