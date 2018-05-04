Sweaters and boots are gone for good, and that means it’s time for eating and drinking outside. Check out these new patio menus, whether you’re in the mood for a French-inspired happy hour, crab feast, or spring spritz.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Stephen Starr’s buzzy French brasserie just launched a pre-dinner l’apero menu available on the patio and bar, with aperitifs and snacks between 4 and 5 PM (Monday through Friday only). Take part in the French version of happy hour with sparkling wine cocktails, frosè, and snacks like foie gras macarons and truffled gougères. Good news: no reservations or wait times necessary.

Momofuku

1090 I St., NW

People watch at CityCenter on Momofuku’s patio, where you’ll find revamped lunch and dinner menus from new chef Tae Strain. Dishes include warm bing breads with roasted Chesapeake oyster dip, or steak ssam with beef fat-mushroom rice. Al fresco happy hour runs from 5 to 6:30 PM, and while you’re out there, you might as well order one of their group-sized punchbowl cocktails or the “bottomless glass of wine” ($15) with five-ounce pours from 5 to 7 PM.

Hazel

808 V St., NW

Cool off with a boozy spritz while hanging out at Hazel’s pretty patio in Shaw. The best part? You don’t even have to get up to order drinks. The roving spritz cart will pull up as you order effervescent cocktails (all $11) like a classic Aperol and prosecco spritz or a version with lime-coconut cello.

Fish Patio

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill

José Andrés’ seafood spot at the MGM National Harbor will finally open its patio on Friday, May 11, which is more like an outdoor seafood shack adjoining the dining room. The place is an ideal spot for cracking crabs, slurping oysters, and downing cold drinks all summer long.

Big Bear Cafe

1700 1st St., NW

Bloomingdale neighborhood darling Big Bear kicks off its BBQ Sundays this weekend. Every Sunday, join the crew on the patio from 5 to 8:30 PM for pulled pork, chicken, grilled veggies, tons of sides, and drink specials. You can also score a family-style meal for just $30.

Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW

Take in the blossoming wisteria at Iron Gate’s “Wisteria Hysteria” event, which runs through this Sunday. As a celebration of all things spring and blooms, you can sit outside and sip cocktails with names like “Spring Fling.” Appropriately-seasonal dishes include crispy zucchini blossoms and spring pea bruschetta.