Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Week of Free “Stroller-Based” Workouts

Fit4Mom Capitol Hill is offering a series of free outdoor workouts starting May 7.
Written by | Published on
Photo by Fit4Mom Capitol Hill.

Fit4Mom, a national wellness program for moms in all stages of motherhood, will offer a week of free fitness classes around DC from May 7-11 through its local Fit4Mom Capitol Hill group. These outdoor “stroller-based” workouts include Stroller Strides, a 60-minute total body workout that combines cardio, strength, and core, and Stroller Barre, which was created by a former professional ballerina and blends barre, Pilates, and yoga, plus prenatal and postnatal training. Kids are older and you don’t have a stroller? All moms are welcome to join, whether you’re a mom-to-be or your kids are in college. Dads, you’re welcome, too.

Bring water, a mat, and snacks and toys for the little ones. Most strollers are fine, as long as they aren’t prone to tipping. It’s recommended that your baby is at least six weeks old, and always get your doctor’s permission before starting any kind of exercise program.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, May 7
10AM-11AM: Stroller Strides at the Arts Walk at Monroe Street. 625 Monroe St., NE.

Tuesday, May 8
9:30AM-10:30AM: Stroller Strides at Union Market. 1309 5th St., NE.
9:45-10:45AM: Stroller Strides at Canal Park. 200 M St., SE

Wednesday, May 9
9:30AM-10:30AM: Stroller Strides at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center. 635 N. Carolina Ave., SE.
10AM-11AM: Stroller Barre at the Arts Walk at Monroe Street.

Thursday, May 10 
9:30AM-10:30AM: Stroller Strides at Union Market.
9:45-10:45AM: Stroller Strides at Canal Park.

Friday, May 11 
9:30AM-10:30AM: Stroller Barre at the William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center.

To attend a free class, sign up here.

