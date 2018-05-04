Listing We Love: An 1800s Rowhouse Once Home to a Famous African-American Poet

While home to renowned African-American poet and playwright Georgia Douglas Johnson, this Logan Circle rowhouse became known as the S Street Salon, a popular DC gathering spot for writers— Langston Hughes and Alain Locke to name a couple — during the Harlem Renaissance. Now, the historic property is renovated and on the market.

The home, originally built in 1880, was updated eight years ago by architect Steve Lawlor and McGovern Design Studio. With six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, the space has plenty of unique touches. The kitchen features a walnut-topped, 10-by-11-foot , periwinkle-blue island, with two sinks, a wine rack, and a built-in herb planter. The room also has a wall of exposed brick and windows. The master suite has another eye-catching detail: a canopy of light grey and tan shiplap that spans the wall and ceiling. The property comes with a detached carriage house, too.

Address: 1461 S St., NW

List price: $3.1 million

Square footage: 4,100

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5.5

Amenities: Underground wine cellar, gourmet kitchen, carriage house with kitchenette, English basement, stone patio, four-car parking.

The house is a private listing, so if you want more information, contact real-estate agent Alex Venditti.

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.